FULTON – The Steamers had themselves a strong opening performance to the Class 1A playoffs as they defeated Aurora Christian 38-13.
Fulton had it going on both sides of the ball but their ability to run hard proved to be a huge factor to their win on Saturday afternoon. They racked up 220 yards on the ground and held the Eagles to 80 rushing yards.
“The line played amazing. I’ve got to give all the props to them. Overall it was a strong performance on the line.” Senior Lukas Schroeder said.
The Eagles refused to kick the ball deep all game long, including onside kicking the opening kickoff. Fultons Joel Ford took the ball to around the 50 yard line to begin the game.
A few plays later Lukas Schroeder took the ball 40 yards for a touchdown to open up the scoring for the Steamers. Their ability to score quick has helped them throughout the entire year.
“I saw the hole open and I was just gone. I heard the crowd and it was a touchdown. It felt amazing.” Schroeder said.
Both teams struggled with penalties early but the Steamer defense used the Eagles mistakes to force a three and out. On their next drive, the Steamers tried a fake punt on fourth down but that was shut down and the Eagles took over on the Steamers 48 yard line.
They took advantage of the turnover on downs and they connected on a 16 yard touchdown pass to knot the game at seven.
After another on side kick, the Steamers utilized the short field. Brayden Dykstra found Ryan Eads for a 16 yard screen pass that turned into a touchdown. The Steamers took the lead 14-7.
Another three and out plus a bad punt by the Eagles gave Fulton great field position.
“In the first half our defensive line was very strong and their offensive line didn’t know what to do.” Senior Zane Pannell said.
Dykstra connected with Ethan Price on fourth and ten for 17 yards and a first down. The Eagles defense held up to force the Steamers to attempt a field goal. Fultons 31 yard field goal was good to extend the lead to 17-7.
Fulton got the ball back with yet another strong defensive stand and they continued to make the most out of it. Dykstra threw a beautiful deep pass on third down to connect with wide receiver Baylen Damhoff for a 38 yard touchdown pass. They continued to grow their lead to 24-7 with 40 seconds to go in the first half.
However, just before the half the Eagles connected on a 47 yard hail mary at the buzzer to cut into the deficit 24-13. Their extra point was no good and Fulton took an 11 point lead into the break.
“We always talk about how these football games are two and a half hours of roller coasters of emotions. Good plays, bad plays and crazy plays. You have to stay even keel through it and I thought we handled that pretty well. That’s a good sign of a maturing football team.” Fulton head coach Patrick Lower said.
The Eagles began the second half with the ball but the Steamers defense cleaned up their game after a break down at the end of the half. They got the ball right back for their offense.
“We controlled our effort, we controlled the game and it didn’t bring us down that much. We knew what we had to do.” Schroeder said.
The Steamer offense was predominantly running the ball in the second half and it continued to work as Schroeder broke away for a 32 yard touchdown run that gave Fulton a 31-13 lead.
The Eagles were driving late in the third quarter but the defense stood up on fourth down and forced a turnover on downs. The Steamers took over at their own 11 yard line with just over a minute left in the third quarter.
The Steamers run game took over and they began to march down the field. They would get some help from the Eagles also. The Eagles were penalized for unsportsmanlike conduct on three different plays including two back to back calls.
The Steamers kept things cool on their end and utilized the Eagles mistakes to their advantage. Ford ran it in from three yards out and the Steamers added to their lead, 38-13.
“It says that we are a mature team. This is an emotional game and guys don’t like when there’s a little bit of a shove and it’s very tough to restrain yourself. We always say ‘don’t take the cheese’ and we didn’t take the cheese. I was proud of our guys for not retaliating and for playing clean football.” Lower said.
On the ensuing drive, the Eagles were fighting to keep their season alive. They were moving the ball extremely well until quarterback Max Bray got hit hard by Conner Sheridan. Bray fumbled the football and QJ Mangelsen recovered for Fulton.
The Steamers ran out the clock and picked up the win over Aurora Christian 38-13.
Schroeder led the way for the Steamers with 124 yards on the ground. Eads added to the run game with 66 yards on 15 carries.
They move on now to face Rockford Lutheran on the road this Saturday at 1 p.m.
