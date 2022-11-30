Northeast senior Will Schemers and Camanche senior Ethan Schultz competed in the 7th annual River Battle Bowl between Team Iowa and Team Nebraska at the UNI-Dome on Sunday afternoon.
The two players spent the weekend practicing with their team before playing in the game on Sunday. Both teams are only constructed with seniors from across both states.
It had been four years since Team Iowa was last able to beat Team Nebraska but that changed on Sunday. Iowa was able to pull off the win, 10-7, on a game winning field goal.
Schultz earned the Offensive MVP award for Team Iowa. It was a good ending for both seniors as they went out with a win.
Schultz led the Storm in rushing with 1066 yards on 156 carries and 16 total touchdowns. Schemers had 37 total tackles and 4.5 tackles for loss. He also had 67 carries for 215 yards on offense for the Rebels.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.