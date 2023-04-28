DES MOINES - It is the 113th annual Drake Relays and Camanche's Tyson Seeser started things off strong for local athletes in Des Moines.
Seeser cleared six feet, seven inches to place eighth in the boys high jump on Thursday afternoon. He is just a sophomore and finished at the same height as the fourth through seventh place finishers.
Clinton's Kanijah Angel was just on the cusp of qualifying for the finals in the 100 meter dash. She finished in tenth with a time of 12.48 seconds. The top eight advanced to the finals with the eighth place finisher running a 12.44. Ajai Russell placed 15th in the discus throw for Clinton, throwing a distance of 153 feet, 2.5 inches.
Central DeWitt's Soren Maricle tied for seventh in the high jump, clearing five feet, four inches. She also came in 22nd in the 100 meter hurdles with a time of 15.88 seconds.
DeWitt's Tristan Rheingans ran a 15.20 110 meter hurdle to finish 16th on the day. Rheingans will also compete in the 400 meter hurdles on Saturday afternoon at 1 p.m.
For Northeast, Paige Holst ran a 12.74 100 meter dash to finish 23rd in the event. Talib Bird ran a 11.06 to finish in 22nd on the boys side of the 100 meter dash.
Clinton, Northeast and Camanche have both their boys and girls 4x100 teams competing. Central DeWitt also has a boys team running the 4x100 meter relay. They will run in the preliminary round on Saturday morning looking to advance to finals later in the day.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.