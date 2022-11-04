Clinton, IA (52732)

Today

Rain this evening with thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 54F. ESE winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Rain this evening with thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 54F. ESE winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.