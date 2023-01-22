CLINTON - It was a great weekend of wrestling as Clinton High School hosted their annual Bob Lueders Invitational on Saturday morning.
In a field of 19 teams, seven locals brought home some hardware to highlight the day.
Clinton had two athletes medal with Brady Jennings placing fourth in his 138 weight class. His two losses were to the winner of his weight class and to the third place finisher.
His brother, Luke Jennings, placed fifth in the 145 weight class losing to Ben Fosdick in the semifinals. He picked up a win over Karl Hubb from Lena-Winslow/Stockton to place fifth.
Peyton Pettengill did not medal but had a good day, placing seventh in the 160 weight class.
For the Fulton Steamers, it was a day filled with milestones and historic feats. Fosdick reached his 100th win, defeating Jennings in the semifinals to advance to the championship round. In the championship round he fell by decision, 6-2 against Michael Macias of Davenport Assumption.
Not even ten minutes later after Fosdick notched his 100th win, his teammate Zane Pannell broke the school record for wins in a season with his 42nd of the year, winning by decision, 10-4 over Max Miller of Quincy. Pannell was lost his first match of the season in the championship round against Caden McDermott of Pleasant Valley. It took extra time but McDermott won via a take down to win 3-1.
The Central DeWitt Sabers were also busy on Saturday as they had two wrestlers place second and another place third.
Royce Butt placed second in the 132 weight class, falling to Tyson Peach of Milton in the championship match. His teammate, Sam Gravert also placed second but in the 285 weight class. He fell to undefeated Wyatt Smith from Lisbon in the championship match.
Chris Wrage placed third for the Sabers in the 182 weight class. He defeated Christophe Waikel from Iowa City Regina.
Central DeWitt tied for 8th place with Iowa City West. Fulton placed 13th (only had four wrestlers), Clinton placed 16th (eight wrestlers) and Camanche placed 18th (nine wrestlers).
The River Kings will have their final home meet of the season on Thursday night when they host North Scott at 6 p.m.
