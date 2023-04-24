The very popular Drake Relays are this week and several locals are making their way out to Des Moines to compete with some of the best athletes across the state.
Clinton qualified for four events beginning with Ajai Russell on Thursday afternoon in the discus throw. Russell's seed throw was 167 feet, eight inches.
The rest of the preliminary rounds for track events will take place on Friday. The River Kings 4x100 team of Terry Liggins, Ian Thomas, Addison Binnie and Bryant Lee qualified with a time of 44.28 seconds.
For the River Queens, Kanijah Angel qualified individually with a time of 12.53 seconds in the 100 meter dash. Quinn Nielsen, Hannah Malli, Makayla Howard and Angel qualified in the 4x100 meter relay with a seed time of 50.79 seconds.
Northeast qualified for four events, starting with Paige Holst in the 100 meter dash. Holst ran a 12.62 qualifying time. Alivia Chambers, Alyssa Fowler, Jasalyn Jensen and Holst also qualified for the 4x100 meter relaywith a time of 52.14 seconds.
Jimmy Weispfenning, Grant Gray, Talib Bird and Sawyer Schmidt qualified for the 4x100 meter relay with a time of 44.47 seconds. Bird also qualified for the 100 meter dash with a time of 11.02 seconds.
Individually for Camanche, Tyson Seeser qualified with a jump of six feet, seven inches.
Mark Sanders, Seeser, Josh Wiersema and Ethan Schultz ran a 44.21 4x100 meter relay to qualify. Camanche is also sending a girls 4x100 team that ran a qualifying time of 51.27 seconds.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.