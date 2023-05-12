Several local athletes are making their way to state after strong performances at their district qualifying meets on Thursday evening.
Starting off in class 2A with the Northeast Rebels, Talib Bird ran a 10.93 second 100 meter dash to win his district and have the number one seed time in his class.
Jimmy Weispfenning then qualified in the 200 meter dash with a time of 22.75 seconds. Freshman Colby Gray was the last individual boy to make it as he cleared six feet in the high jump.
Sawyer Schmidt, Bird, Weispfenning and Grant Gray ran a 43.80 4x100 meter relay to qualify for state. They later ran a 1:31.34 to qualify in the 4x200 meter relay as well.
Bird, Gray, Weispfenning and Carter Jargo later qualified in the distance medley before Corbin Knutsen, Asa Cox, Cole Johnson and Alex Everson qualified in the 4x110 meter shuttle hurdles with a time of 1:03.30.
For the Rebel girls, Paige Holst qualified in three separate individual events. First in the 100 meter dash with a time of 12.80 seconds. Then in the 200 meter dash with a time of 26.47 seconds and finally she qualified in the 400 meter dash with a time of 1:01.19 seconds.
Jaslyn Jensen, Holst, Alivia Chambers and Alyssa Fowler made it in the 4x100 meter relay, running a 51.39. Grace Ketelsen, Teryn Hansen, Faith Ketelsen and Rieley Burken ran a 10:11.10 to qualify in the 4x800 meter relay.
Finally for Northeast, senior Alyssa Fowler qualified in the high jump after clearing five feet, two inches.
For Camanche, they are sending twelve total events, starting with Ethan Schultz in the 100 meter dash. He ran a 11.29 to qualify in the event.
Luke Darsidan, Tyson Seeser, Josh Wiersema and Ethan Schultz ran a 43.83 4x100 meter dash to qualify with the seventh best time in their class.
That same relay then ran a 1:30.88 to set the school record in the 4x200 meter relay. It is also the best seed time in Class 2A. They also ran a 1:35.43 in the 800 sprint medley to qualify for their third and final relay.
Seeser added a qualifying jump of six feet, one inches in the high jump to qualify for state.
For the Storm girls, Ella Blinkinsop started things off in the 100 meter dash with a time of 13 seconds flat. Jayden Cravatta also qualified in the 100 meter dash, running a time of 13.23 seconds.
Grace Sanderson ran a 27.08 to qualify in the 200 meter dash. Sanderson has qualified for state in 10 different events both in Illinois and Iowa throughout her high school career.
Cravatta, Blinkinsop, Grace Nauman and Sanderson ran a 50.84 4x100 meter dash to qualify for state with the sixth best time in Class 2A.
Miley Duritza, Celina Hermann, Jeorgia Neumann and Grace Sanderson competed in the 4x200 meter relay, running a 1:49.87 to qualify for the event at state.
Blinkinsop, Nauman, Sanderson and Neumann qualified once again in the 800 sprint medley with a time of 1:52.66 seconds.
Finally, Maike Brenner qualified in the long jump with a distance of 15 feet, 11.5 inches.
Prince of Peace's Sarah Moeller was their lone qualifier as she made it in both the discus and shot put. She threw 118 feet, four inches in the discus to have the sixth best distance in her class. She then threw 38 feet, 8.5 inches in the shot put to qualify her for state.
For Easton Valley, Carson Fuegen was the first to qualify, running a 57.68 in the 400 meter hurdles. His teammate, Charlie Simpson, jumped 19 feet, nine inches to qualify in the long jump.
Hudson Underwood threw 127 feet, four inches to qualify in the discus throw. Finally, Maria Kilburg ran a 27.58 in the 200 meter dash to be the lone River Hawk girl to make it to state.
In Class 3A, Soren Maricle was the lone Central DeWitt girl to make it to state. She started off the day clearing five feet, four inches in the high jump to record the third best height in Class 3A. She then qualified in the 100 meter hurdles, running a 15.54 to qualify for state.
Finally, the Sabers boys have dominated all year long and they were no different on Thursday as they punched 11 tickets to state.
Starting in the 200 meter dash, Will Ginter ran the event in 22.18 seconds to record the fourth best time in Class 3A. His teammate, Alex Fuller then ran a time of 49.77 seconds to record the third best time in his class in the 400 meter dash.
Tristan Rheingans then qualified in the 110 meter hurdles with a time of 15.35 seconds. He also qualified in the 400 meter hurdles with a time of 55 seconds. That is the third best time in his class.
David Harper Jr., Rheingans, Alex Brown and Ginter combined for a time of 1:29.90 to qualify in the 4x200 meter relay. Fuller, Ginter, Caleb Olson and Rheingans followed them up in the 4x400 with a time of 3:26.63 to qualify in that relay as well.
Olson, Ben Zimmer, Sam Bloom and Brady Freeman snuck into the 4x800 meter relay with a time of 8:23.99.
Colby Cornelius cleared six feet, two inches to qualify in the high jump. Joe Vickers qualified in both the discus and shot put, throwing 146 feet, 10 inches and 48 feet, two inches respectively.
Finally for the Sabers, Harper Jr., Brown, Fuller and Ginter combined for a 1:32.53 to earn the second best time in the state in the 800 meter sprint medley.
The IHSAA and IGHSAU State meet will be next Thursday through Saturday in Des Moines.
