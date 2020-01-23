FULTON, Ill. – It wasn’t an easy or pretty win for the Fulton girls basketball team on Thursday night, but it was a win nonetheless.
Fulton’s local foe, Morrison, came to town for a Thursday night conference match-up on Stan Borgman Court, with the Steamers coming out on top 45-37.
The Steamers hadn’t seen competition in a week and that showed with a rusty start. When Fulton and Morrison met earlier this season in mid-December, the Steamers won decidedly by a 51-15 margin.
Our of the gates, it looked like it was going to follow the same storyline as the first meeting. Even though the Steamers were committing turnovers on their offensive possessions, they were forcing them in the back court with a full court press. The Fillies struggled to get the ball down the court with the pressure.
Fulton jumped out to a quick lead with ease. The Fillies started getting looks near the end of the quarter, but were unable to score until the final minute of the first.
By the end of the first eight minutes, the Steamers had taken an easy 11-3 lead. The Fillies only three points came from freethrows.
The second quarter shifted a little. The Steamer offense went cold, not scoring for the first four minutes. Meanwhile, the Fillies continued to get good looks and offensive rebounds, especially from freshman center Shelby Veltrop.
They quickly cut the lead down, and by halftime it was a 19-15 Fulton lead.
Kearston Norman came out of the gates for Fulton when they needed her. Norman notched a steal and layup to start the second half for the Steamers, and then on the next way down she drained a three pointer to extend Fulton’s lead back to nine.
The pesky Fillies cut it down to five, but Norman struck again. She drained another three and Emily Schipper followed that up with a pair of free throws for the nine point Fulton lead heading into the final quarter.
The Fillies cleaned up their play, moving the ball down the court and into the paint where Veltrop made moves. They kept within striking distance, pulling as close as five to the Steamers.
Fulton didn’t help their own case, regularly turning the ball over throughout the entire game. Their offense went off, led by 15 points from Liz Fish and 11 points from Norman and they held off the rally attempt.
The Steamers improve to 12-11 on the season and are back in action next Monday, going on the road to Sherrard.
The Mustangs fall to 1-22 and will welcome Riverdale to their home court on Monday night.
