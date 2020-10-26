SPRINGVILLE – After the final whistle and after the waves across the court, Springville coach Claude Howard Jr. made his way over to the Prince of Peace volleyball team’s huddle.
The Irish had just lost 3-1 to the No. 7 Orioles in the Class 1A regional semifinal on Monday night, but Howard had something he needed to say to the Irish before they exited the gym.
“He came over and congratulated the girls about how they played knowing we were down starters,” Prince of Peace assistant coach Jessica Belitz said. “He was impressed with their fight and the quality of the matches.”
The Irish were playing without three starters: Paige Kuehl, Shannon Kenneavy and Sarah Moeller. All three were out for preventative quarantines because of possible exposures to COVID-19.
That left the Irish playing the top-10 Orioles with a handful of their starters and five total players who saw little-to-no varsity minutes this season.
“I think the future is bright for Irish volleyball,” Belitz said. “We knew the potential. I was so proud. It’s a lot of pressure and there are some big hitters coming at them. They didn’t back down, they didn’t back away.”
Still, the Irish battled hard. They took the first set 31-29 before faltering in the final three 25-21, 25-22, 25-11.
“I’m not surprised at all,” Belitz said. “I just knew they were going to give me everything they got. I was hoping it was going to end with us advancing, but I knew they were going to fight to the very last point and that was all I could ask of them.”
Set 1 proved to be some of the most exciting volleyball of the night. Down 24-22, Lilly Isenhour served an ace. Right after that, Anabel Blount sent a roll shot cross-court for a kill to even the game.
Then everything went back and forth for the next 10 points. Sophomore and junior varsity player Avery Dehner stepped up to the line and served an ace to put the Irish ahead 30-29.
Blount finished the set off with a kill.
The second set proved a little different. The Irish struggled with some of their inexperience, hitting double-digit errors on their side of the net, along with a handful of serving errors.
“It was inexperience and tightening up,” Belitz said. “It was not wanting to make mistakes, and then making them instead of playing loose. I wasn’t upset, I knew it could happen. They made some awesome plays to counteract all their mistakes.”
They managed to rally and make a comeback effort but ended up falling short.
Set 3, the Springville defense started stepping up. The scrappy Orioles started finding balls the Irish sent over and then they started putting away big kills.
“I kept trying to motivate them and tell them to dig deep,” Belitz said. “We ran out of girls and we ran out of steam. Keep swinging away, smart hitting, if you’re going to go down, go down swinging.”
Still, Prince of Peace did damage of their own. Lilly Isenhour played an unreal game for the Irish. Her three years of starting experience shown through with a lot of stability on the net throughout the night. She had a team high 22 kills, her efficiency nearing 30 percent.
“She’s a real smart player, a real strong player,” Belitz said. “She’s a force to be reckoned with and she’s going to continue to be dominant.”
Blount added another 16 kills on the night. Nyah Thomas added some big and crucial blocks in the middle, and the Irish defense played scrappy themselves.
The fourth set, fatigue shown through. The Irish hit a couple of rocky rotations and never really got into a groove.
Although the game was impressive enough with the personnel the Irish had, it didn’t make the finish any less difficult. Prince of Peace took a long moment in the locker room as the reality of the end of the season sank in.
The seniors – Paige Kuehl, Anabel Blount, Isabel Hansen and Grace Dehner – were part of a group that started varsity from the time they entered as freshmen. The group worked through two winless seasons as underclassmen. They, along with the rest of the squad, helped Irish volleyball make a complete 180 from the time they started to the end of the game Monday night.
“They’re amazing role models, amazing young women,” Belitz said. “They’re intelligent and they’re kind and they’re great representatives of our school. They’ve really left a legacy for this program and for this school.”
