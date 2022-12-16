DEWITT – The River Queens placed sixth place out of 14 schools at the Saber Invitational on Friday night.
CharKeyrrah Simmons was the champion of the 190 weight class and Cambrie McLoyd was the champion in the 235 weight class. Arie Russell placed second and Akemah McClendon took third place.
“We fought hard tonight. We have battled illness and injury, but they came out and performed as best as they could. These girls have a lot of heart and today it showed,” Head coach Dylan Schneeberger said.
The River Queens compete again on Saturday morning at Wilton High School against 27 different schools. The meet is at 9:30 a.m.
