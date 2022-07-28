DANVILLE, Ill.- The Clinton LumberKings handed the Danville Dans their second loss of the second half, 8-6, on Thursday night in comeback fashion.
After Nick Fleckenstein (Lassen CC) gave the Clinton LumberKings a 1-0 advantage with an RBI single in the top of the second inning. The Danville Dans scored six runs combined in the second, third and fourth innings.
Trailing 6-1 the LumberKings tallied a single run in the top of the fifth, a Jeremy Conforti (College of DuPage) RBI double.
In the sixth Clinton would come all the way back. Nick Fleckenstein secured his second RBI of the game on a ground out and Joe Simpson (Kirkwood CC) later scored on a passed ball. Trailing by two runs, Matt Scherrman (UW-Oshkosh) tied the game with a two-run single. Still in the sixth the LumberKings took back the lead. First, Rayth Petersen (University of Illinois Chicago) drove in a run on a fielder's choice, to give Clinton the lead, and later Jeremy Conforti crossed home on a passed ball making it 8-6.
Clinton never looked back and held Danville scoreless throughout the remainder of the game.
Taeg Gollert (Missouri St) collected the win in relief and Rayth Petersen grabbed his fourth save of the season.
These two teams will face off once again tomorrow night at Danville Stadium.
First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.