HANOVER, Ill. – A spectacular season came to an abrupt end for the Fulton boys basketball team on Tuesday night, when a slow first half held them to a 52-39 sectional semifinal loss to Dakota at River Ridge High School, eliminating them from the Illinois High School Athletic Association postseason.
The Steamers were coming off of their first regional title in 19 years before the sectional loss.
“It’s always tough when it ends,” head coach RJ Coffey said. “We knew it was going to be tough coming in here, Dakota is a really tough basketball team. It’s been a fun ride.”
It looked like the game was going to be a barnburner in the first few minutes, with both the Indians and the Steamers exchanging baskets and proving their defenses would be hard to beat. But that’s when the threes started.
After starting the night out with a three-point play, Dakota nailed three straight from three-point-land to jump out to a 12-4 lead.
It didn’t stop there, either. The Indians hit a total of seven threes in the first half, including a buzzer shot under pressure to end the half up 32-17. They added in an additional four two-point outside shots on top of that.
“We didn’t execute some things we talked about but that being said, they made some tough shots,” Coffey said. “Once the other team gets hot, who knows what’s going to happen.
“They were setting some really great screens at the top and we got caught in some bad spots, and they jumped on it.”
Meanwhile, the Fulton offense really struggled to get things going. It’s not that they weren’t getting looks – they often fed the ball into the seams of the Indians’ zone. They just had trouble finishing, and weren’t as aggressive as they usually play.
They didn’t make it to the foul line until Connor Barnett was fouled shooting a three more than halfway through the second quarter. Those three shots were the only free throws of the first half.
“I thought we did a really nice job of breaking their pressure,” Coffey said. “I thought we got the ball in spots in the middle where we wanted, I just don’t think we were aggressive enough in that first half when we got the ball in the middle to cut and get to the rim. I thought we were a little passive offensively.”
The Steamers also missed all five of their first half three attempts. That 15-point deficit at the half proved lethal in the end.
“We did a better job later on of not giving up as many shots on the perimeter,” Coffey said. “But it’s tough playing from that far behind.
“We weren’t aggressive enough early on to get some of those early baskets.”
Fulton picked things up in the second half, cutting it to 12 at one point, but weren’t able to make up much ground against the Indians. Dakota continued to put buckets in, many times from inside the paint.
The Indians also ended with nine offensive rebounds against the Steamers, proving to be big points and momentum swingers throughout the game.
“That’s one thing they do really well,” Coffey said. “We rebound the ball really well and so do they. We talked about it all week, they are going to be all over the glass and we have got to box. In the first quarter unfortunately, we gave them too many and that was part of the hole we found ourselves in.”
Kyler Pessman hit the only three of the game late in the second half to lead the team with 15 points. Connor Barnett had nine, Will Conner another six and Bradlee Damhoff pitched in five.
Along with the regional title, the Steamers finish their season with a 24-10 record, notching wins against ranked teams and making a run for the Three River Athletic onference along the way.
“This group has done so many great things this season,” Coffey said. “It didn’t end the way we wanted it to, but so many positive things that this group is responsible for.”
The Steamers say goodbye to five seniors this year: Bradlee Damhoff, Eathan Long, Kaleb Schipper, Keegan Stoecker and Devin VanZuiden.
“We’re going to miss them a lot,” Coffey said. “We have five good ones, and I don’t just mean basketball players. We have five really good kids. They’re always a part of this program.”
