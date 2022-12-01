CAMANCHE – Both Camanche bowling teams picked up wins over Bellevue at Imperial Lanes on Thursday night.
The boys were able to pick up the win with a team score of 3230 to 2770. They had a nice afternoon as Tristan Smith led the team. Smith had a two game series total of 430. The rest of the teams two game series totals are listed below.
Thomas Blomme: 417
David Hendricks: 413
Garrett Reynolds: 412
Cayden Allen: 407
The girls also picked up a win, cruising past the Comets, 2954 to 1607.
Kloey Tebbe led the team with a 425 but Kylee Kooi was right behind her with a 419. The rest of the teams two game series totals are listed below.
Annika Weber: 400
Kennedy Bigwood: 387
Brenna Wolf: 367
The Storm will be at home at Imperial Lanes again on Monday when they take on Maquoketa at 4 p.m.
