CAMANCHE – Both Camanche bowling teams picked up wins over Bellevue at Imperial Lanes on Thursday night.

The boys were able to pick up the win with a team score of 3230 to 2770. They had a nice afternoon as Tristan Smith led the team. Smith had a two game series total of 430. The rest of the teams two game series totals are listed below.

Thomas Blomme: 417

David Hendricks: 413

Garrett Reynolds: 412

Cayden Allen: 407

The girls also picked up a win, cruising past the Comets, 2954 to 1607.

Kloey Tebbe led the team with a 425 but Kylee Kooi was right behind her with a 419. The rest of the teams two game series totals are listed below.

Annika Weber: 400

Kennedy Bigwood: 387

Brenna Wolf: 367

The Storm will be at home at Imperial Lanes again on Monday when they take on Maquoketa at 4 p.m.

