If anyone ever questioned the love of affiliated baseball in Clinton, it was proven on Tuesday when the news of the Major League Baseball contraction cuts officially came out.
The LumberKings tweeted Tuesday morning — responding to the Miami Marlins’ tweet about their new minor league lineup which didn’t include the Clinton ball club. The club then released their official statement about being cut.
While Clinton general manager Ted Tornow has made pledges about continuing baseball in Clinton, it will no longer be under the umbrella of a Major League entity.
“I’m seriously bummed at this news,” Lynn Smith said on Twitter Wednesday. “Looking forward to watching baseball in Clinton in 2021 in whatever form it takes. I love your ballpark.”
The LumberKings celebrated 84 years of affiliated baseball and remained the only Charter Member in the Midwest League. Kane County and Burlington joined Clinton on the cut list.
The tweets and Facebook comments immediately began pouring in. People were reminiscing about their times at NelsonCorp Stadium with the LumberKings, the Pilots and the Giants. Summer nights, the infamous “Garbage Pail”, fireworks and so much more.
Patrick Sullivan stated on Twitter that he and his daughter take a Midwest League trip every summer, stating, “The Iowa swing was the highlight”.
People from all walks of life joined in, expressing their thoughts. Author of the book “Class A: Baseball in the Middle of Everywhere,” chimed in his thoughts. The book followed the LumberKings for a season, creating a chronicle of minor league baseball.
“I was fortunate enough to write about the LumberKings,” Lucas Mann said. “An organization full of good people in a town that has loved and supported its team for along time. This is awful.
“A lot of people, not just players, dedicate their lived to an enterprise that means something to them and to the community around them and to be cast off like this is [cruel].”
Joining in especially were former employees – broadcasters, staff, ball boys and more.
“Thank you Clinton LumberKings for being the only team that would take a chance on a 21-year-old from a D3 school with no baseball broadcast experience back in 2006,” former broadcaster Dave Lazotte said. “The six seasons I spent in Clinton, IA molded me for the career and life I had today.”
And Patrick Kinas: “Clinton. Kane County. The first two teams that took a flyer on me as their broadcaster, launching my career,” Kinas tweeted. Kinas has since helped with broadcasts for two Olympic Games. “My career would be galaxies away from where it is now without the great front offices, fans and radio stations for the LumberKings and Cougars.”
And Cheyne Reiter: “They can take affiliated ball out of Clinton, but they can never remove the memory of ‘The Comeback Kinds’ and the 2014 [LumberKings],” Reiter said. Reiter was the radio broadcaster for Clinton’s historic comeback against Burlington in 2014, and he tweeted the Sports Illustrated spread with his tweet. “Thoughts and prayers to those affected by today’s invitation announcement.”
The contraction talks started over a year ago, with Clinton and Burlington on the original list of teams that were planned to be cut. The LumberKings were very vocal in their attempts to avoid contraction, including media stories, events and a popular t-shirt sale.
It still came as a shock.
Brad Seward, who has been the public address announcer for the LumberKings for over two decades, also shared how he was feeling.
“Dear Rob Manfred, “ Seward started. “If only you realized that you and your mob ripped the heart from my chest today. I’m so close to saying goodbye to the [MLB] permanently.”
“This breaks my heart,” Jason German said in a tweet. German is a youth baseball coach. “Clinton is a one-of-a-kind city (you decide if that’s a good or bad thing) but that old wooden stadium on a warm Saturday night was a special place and the LumberKings were a special team to a lot of people.”
The staff and media members were crushed, but a number of fans spend their entire summers in the grandstand as well.
“Today is a very sad day,” super fan Troy Byers said on social media. Byers and his daughters were constants on the third baseline, and favorite fans of players regularly. “For the past 43 years I’ve been a fan of affiliated baseball in Clinton but because of the [MLB], today that ends. We will continue to support [LumberKings] baseball, whatever it may be. #lumberup.”
They reminisced about Mike Scioscia, Dave Steward and Denny McLain taking the field. They remembered managers like Ron Leflore, and all the big names that crossed through the gates at various times over the last nine decades.
Even those who don’t live in Clinton recognize the special place along the Mississippi River.
“I went to a LumberKings game several years ago with my wife,” Matt Taylor recalled on Twitter. “We lived in the D.C. area at the time. We connected with a group of fans who were so kind, took obvious pride in the team and were thrilled that we’d traveled all the way to their town for a game.”
Again, Tornow has reiterated many times that he and the Clinton board of directors are confident there will be baseball in some form played at NelsonCorp Stadium in 2021. Whether that’s independent baseball or college developmental is yet to be determined.
And if social media is any indicator, fans are ready to scan their tickets, take their seats and get back to the ballpark to support whatever team takes the field in the LumberKing uniforms.
