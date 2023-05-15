GOOSE LAKE – The Northeast Rebels dominated the Wapello Arrows in the first round of the Class 1A regionals on Monday night.
Seniors impacted this game from start to finish for the Rebels as Peighton Dolan netted the first goal of the game within the first 10 minutes of the game. Cenady Soenksen then followed her up with a goal of her own two minutes later to make it 2-0.
Six minutes later, Soenksen got another one to find the back the net for a 3-0 Rebels lead. With under ten minutes to play in the first half Soenksen scored her third and fourth goals of the game to go up 5-0.
Dolan then scored her second of the game with under a minute remaining to give Northeast a 6-0 lead going into halftime.
The Rebels started off the second half slow before senior Shannon Kenneavy netted a goal with 26:38 to go to extend their lead to seven.
Soenksen then made it a five goal night just a few minutes later to increase the margin to eight goals before Kenneavy finished off the Arrows with two more goals to pick up a 10-0 win.
Northeast will now head to Assumption on Wednesday night for the regional quarterfinal match at 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.