Head coach Nate Herrig still has a young team, but this season features a lot more faces with varsity experience.
He did lose five seniors, but the roster looks awfully familiar.
Although the River Queens only won a handful of games last year, they started to see improvements near the end of the season, especially when it came to fielding the softball. They ended their season with a loss to Dubuque Wahlert.
Herrig was pleased with what he saw from his group.
“We started to make some progress,” Herrig said last July. “Kudos to the seniors, they left the program a better place than when they came in and they’ve done some nice things. That’s the biggest thing ... you have to give the credit to the kids. We tell them all the time it’s your bus and you drive it, we just put some gas in it every now and then.”
Macy Mulholland, Annelise Dickinson, Molly Ferguson and Molly Chapman were key seniors last season, holding down the outfield and offering much of the offensive consistency.
But the River Queens return a lot, including their three main pitchers. Lauren Brennan, Natalie Dornbush and Amber Lee are all back with another year of experience under their belt.
Their catcher, Casey Mandrell, was a stellar force behind the plate as well as in the batter’s box. Mandrell is back for her senior season.
A powerful bat returns in Makenzie Cooley as well, and Amber Lee, Madison Meggenberg, Emma Milder all showed promise last year when it comes to swings.
Although still young (they still have 11 underclassmen on the roster), they’re bringing back experience with it. Either way, they seem poised to build off of last year and be more competitive in the Mississippi Athletic Conference.
“Competitive softball at the end of the year,” Herrig said at the end of the 2019 season. “That’s where we, as a program, want to be right now.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.