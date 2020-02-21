Camanche sophomore Kaylee Tebbe is feeling a little nervous for the Iowa High School State Bowling Tournament, but she's been here before.
Tebbe was on the Camanche girls' team as a freshman when the Indians qualified and won second place as a team.
Now, she's the only one going. A little nerve-wracking, but also exciting at the same time.
"I'm more nervous about being the only person on the team there," Tebbe said. "I won't know anyone, I'm more nervous about being alone than I actually am about bowling."
It helps that she has plenty of support from her team even if they won't be throwing on Monday in Waterloo.
In fact, as an underclassman she's taken a lot from some of the older athletes who bowl with her. That includes Makenzie Kelley and Emilee Hall. Hall was a state medalist in 2019.
"They've really helped," Tebbe said. "They help me out when I'm missing my mark, they help me decide which way to move. I probably would not have been here without their help."
In fact, that's what she's looking forward to the most. She's excited for staying in Waterloo with her teammates, remembering the fun at the hotel and outside of Cadillac Lanes that they had last year.
Tebbe picked up an at-large big on Tuesday at Cherry Lanes in Dubuque. Both the girls and boys teams shot a little lower than normal, citing tricky lane conditions.
"We were struggling to figure out the lanes," Tebbe said. "A couple of us got really upset about it. I ended up figuring it out."
It took a while to adjust, but Tebbe figured out her ball wasn't hooking and moved pretty far to her right. By her second game she was able to throw a 225, leading her to a 403 series.
"You have to figure out what angle to throw the ball to get it into the pocket," Tebbe said. "Sometimes your ball doesn't react the same depending on where you stand and such. You have to adjust your footing, your mark on the lane and how it gets into the pocket."
Although she's the only qualifier for the girls this year, the Indians don't lose a single person to graduation.
She's hoping that means just one thing about her as a sophomore, and for her teammates.
"I'm hoping this means I'm getting better as I go," Tebbe said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.