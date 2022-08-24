MARION, Ill. - The Prospect League is proud to announce the addition of Southern Illinois (Marion) as its newest member to begin play next season.
"The operation of this new franchise will be a sterling addition to the past history of baseball here," said Prospect League Commissioner Dennis Bastien. "The baseball fans, citizens and the corporate leaders of this region now have a new team to call their own. Owner Rodney Cabaness and partners, general manager David Kost and his staff, will together bring a whole new level of excitement to Southern Illinois."
In becoming the league's 18th team, Southern Illinois joins Jackson, Tenn. as the Prospect League's newest members joining the circuit in 2023. The Southern Illinois team will make its home at beautiful RENT ONE PARK, a 3,500 seat, 5000-capacity ballpark constructed in 2007 which hosted independent, professional baseball through 2021. "Rent One Park, which has become a part of the vernacular in the region, elevates our league facilities to the highest level of the summer collegiate leagues," added Bastien.
"Southern Illinois has a rich history of baseball dating back sixteen years, when the opportunity arose to continue that legacy while providing a first-class venue to host community-related events, we wanted to ensure those types of activities were still possible by purchasing the stadium", said owner Rodney Cabaness. "The Prospect League is a strong organization with highly competitive clubs which is a perfect fit for the level of baseball we desire to occupy RENT ONE PARK, we couldn't be happier or more excited with our decision and cannot wait for our inaugural season to start".
"We spent countless hours and days discussing which league was the best landing spot for our baseball organization and with each conversation it became glaringly evident that the Prospect League was the perfect fit," added general manager David Kost. "Not only from a competitive perspective, but the schedule size allows us to return baseball to the region while still providing the opportunity to host community-oriented events such as concerts, PBR events, Nitro Circus, truck shows, fundraisers, etc. and at the end of the day, that meets our vision and goals for RENT ONE PARK".
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.