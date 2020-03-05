CLINTON – The Special Olympics basketball team dribbled, shot and showcased their hoops skills on Thursday night in Yourd Gymnasium, competing in front of the River King & Queen home crowd.
Devante Stewart, Dakota Mills, Brendan Hessing, Brant Wiesner, Michaela Malone, Nate Alberts, Alex Cady all participated on Thursday. Dylan Burridge and Sam Dohrn also play for the team.
After a competition in Eldridge got cancelled because of weather, Special Olympics coach Mary Beth Kokjohn knew the athletes needed a chance to show off their skills.
“We practice and practice so hard,” Kokjohn said. Kokjohn has been a special education teaching for 31 years. “It’s a great chance for them to showcase their talents in front of the community.”
Special Olympics athletes perform in three categories: skills, three-on-three and five-on-five. They did the same in Yourd Gymnasium on Thursday, complete with cheer squads and fans.
The skills portion had the athletes shooting from various spots on the floor, dribbling as hard and loud as they can and dribbling up and down the floor.
The athletes then joined forces with high school athletes for the competition portions. The Special Olympics teams beat the high school athletes every time.
It wasn’t hard for Kokjohn the get high school volunteers to help with the event, which she hopes will become an annual thing at Clinton High School.
“It’s all about seeing the smiles on their faces when they’re out here playing,” Kokjohn said.
Special Olympics often uses high school volunteers for the events, and Kojohn is looking for more in the near future.
Basketball isn’t the only sports for the Special Olympics athletes. Thirteen of them participate in bowling, and five tried cycling this year on the riverfront. Alex Cady is moving on to state for his cycling skills.
Up next is the the spring sports for the athletes, including a tennis tournament next weekend in Eldridge.
The athletes are also looking forward to their biggest even at the end of May: the Summer Games.
This annual event in held in Ames on the campus of Iowa State University. The kids participate in multiple events and get to stay in dorm rooms throughout the weekend. Special Olympics will use high school volunteers to help out the entire weekend.
