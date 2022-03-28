REBELS WIN INDOOR RVC
The Northeast girls’ team kicked of the track season the right way, winning the River Valley Conference Indoor Championships last week, with the Rebel boys finishing just seven points out of their own title.
Ellie Rickertsen gathered plenty of points for the Rebels. The Iowa signee won the 200-meter dash in 27.77, with teammate Paige Holst coming in third. Rickertsen also won the 55-meter hurdles by more than a second.
Elizabeth Chambers was the high jump winner With a leap of 5-04.
Paige Holst came in third in the 55-meter dash at 7.74.
Jeorgia Neumann finished with a title in the 400-meter dash, running the event in 1:04.73 for ten team points. Grace Ketelsen finished second in the 800. The Rebels also won the 4x200 and 4x400 meter relays.
The Camanche girls came in third at the conference meet.
Camanche swept the top two places in the 55-meter dash, with Ella Blinkinsop running as 7.69 for the title. Gracie Sanderson was right behind her at 7.73. Blinkinsop finished second in the 200-meter dash with a time of 27.92. Sanderson came in second place in the long jump as well, flying 16-00.
Senior Allison Kenneavy also won a title for the Storm, finishing first in the shot put with a throw of 34-08.
On the boys’ side for the Rebels, Jimmy Weispfenning and Talib Bird finished in the third and fourth respectively for the Rebls to pick up points. The pair finished in second and third in the 200-meter dash as well.
The Rebels also won the 4x200 and the Sprint Medley Relays, finishing second in the 4x400 relay.
Clayton Meyermann won the shot put on the boys’ side with a throw of 48-03.
The best finish of the day for Camanche came from Tyson Seeser, who finish in third place in the high jump.
THROWERS THRIVE AT TRC
Prince of Peace throwers placed at the Tri-Rivers Conference Indoor Championships last week, giving the Irish a taste of what’s to come this season.
Senior Lilly Isenhour threw 33-08.5 in the shot put to take second place in the conference meet.
On the boys’ side, junior Marcus Blount came away with a few top finishes for the Irish. Blount clocked in a 2:18.56 to take fifth in the 800-meter run And clocked in at 4:59.37 to take third In the 1600-meter run. Blount was less than three seconds out of the first place spot in the 1600.
Easton Valley’s Aidan Gruver came away with a fourth place finish in the 400-meter day with a 56:10.
Maria Kilburg picked up a fifth place finish in the 55-meter dash, running 8.02.
FULTON MAKES PODIUM AT
TOP TIMES
The Fulton girls’ 4x200 relay made the podium late last week at the Illinois Top Times meet, finishing seventh overall.
TENNIS SERVED UP THIS WEEK
The 2022 tennis season is scheduled to kick off this week, with all local teams back in action.
Opening up on the road are the Clinton River Queens. They travel to Assumption Tuesday, weather pending. The River Kings will host the Knights at home.
Central DeWitt girls will visit Camanche girls for some non-conference competition on Tuesday as well. The Camanche boys will meet the Sabers in DeWitt,.
SOFTBALL/BASEBALL CANCELLED
Cold weather cancelled outdoor events in Illinois already this week.
Fulton softball, who was supposed to host Forreston, and Fulton baseball, traveling to Polo, were both cancelled. The Fulton track meet at Morrison was also cancelled.
EARLY BIRD CANCELLED
The Clinton High Early Bird Invitational that was originally scheduled for Tuesday, March 29 has been cancelled due to weather.
The school announced that the cold temperatures and high winds forecasted for Tuesday are cancelling the annual meet with no reschedule date, due to risk of injury and the spectator aspect.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.