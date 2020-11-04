Sports collectibles appraiser Michael Osacky has seen it all.
He’s discovered small fortunes, fakes and has had to break the news a few times that a found fortune was instead dusty fools’ gold.
Osacky, the head sports collectibles appraiser for Professional Sports Authenticators (PSA), is coming to Clinton to appraise a large sports card collection.
In the 1970s, cases of trading cards made their way to the Quad Cities via boat/barge along the Mississippi River. The cards came off the barge and travelled down to Clinton, where a man and his father owned a card shop. While the card shop has been out of business for decades, the cards are still in the family and they want to know the value of the cards, which Osacky said will be in the six figures.
“They contacted me and said, ‘We’ve always wondered what some of this stuff is worth. Would you mind coming to Clinton and come check it out so the family knows?’” Osacky said. “It’s going to be significant.”
The family declined involvement with this story.
Osacky has been appraising sports collectibles since 1997.
“My grandfather got me a shoebox full of baseball cards for my birthday and it got me on the hunt of trying to find more of the cards and understand the values,” Osacky said. “If I have two of the same cards, why is one worth $10 and one is worth $100?
“I realized it’s all about condition.”
Osacky, who is based in Chicago, is a certified appraiser through the International Society of Appraisers (ISA). The ISA invited him to be certified based on his reputation, and having that certification is important because people who want to donate their collectibles and write off its value on their taxes must have it certified by an ISA-certified appraiser to satisfy the Internal Revenue Service’s requirements.
He’s certified to appraise anything across all sports, including cards, autographs, World Series rings, etc. PSA is the world’s largest authentication company and Osacky also does some writing for Forbes Magazine.
“Usually when people call me in for an appraisal, most of the time, they are not interested in selling it,” Osacky said. “They need an appraisal for insurance purposes or they need it for donation purposes if they want do donate something to the Baseball Hall of Fame and they want a tax write off, they’ll call me in.”
Osacky said typically, families who ask for an appraisal usually don’t sell collections right away, but are more just curious about the value.
Osacky will spend the day in Clinton, take photos, look at the condition and complete a formal appraisal document. It’s his first time in Clinton, but he’s been to the Quad Cities before.
Osacky has made some incredible appraisals in his career, including the last-known autograph by Babe Ruth. Before COVID-19, he did speaking engagements where people would bring items and he'd give them a verbal appraisal on the spot. Osacky was pressed for time at an engagement near Boston when he was approached by a man and his son who had an autographed Babe Ruth photo.
“I looked at it and said to them, ‘Oh, it’s worth about $4-5,000,’” Osacky said. “They said, ‘That’s it?’ And I explained to them why the item was not worth more -- because Ruth loved kids, signed a lot, grew up in an orphanage and never turned down an autograph request. Then the father says to me, ‘But Michael, he dated it on the bottom righthand corner.’
“I looked, and the date was Aug. 16, 1948. I froze, because that was the day he died. I said. ‘You mean to tell me this might be the last-ever signature of Babe Ruth?’”
It turned out the man’s wife’s side of the family was connected to Babe Ruth’s priest, and they had many letters between the priest and Ruth. They speculate Ruth knew he was going to die and made one last autograph for the priest.
“He asked me, ‘Is this still a $4-5,000 photo?’” Osacky said.
Osacky said the photo’s value was in the six figures.
Another time, an old couple had a complete Cracker Jack set with 176 cards from the 1910s. They predicted it was worth a couple thousand dollars, but Osacky informed them their collection was worth $75-80,000.
“The guy called me a liar,” Osacky said. “He got really upset with me. I said, ‘No, you probably need a police officer to escort you out to your car.’”
Osacky said that doesn’t happen all the time, as he often has to deliver the bad news to someone who has an item that isn't worth all that much.
“That’s most people,” Osacky said. “Ninety-five percent of people think that what they have is worth a lot more. People always inflate what they own, whether it’s an automobile, a house, baseball cards, autographs, toys, because they own it and they think it’s worth a lot of money.”
Contact Osacky at info@baseballintheattic.com or call (312)-379-9090 for more information on appraisals. His website is baseballintheattic.com.
