The Clinton LumberKings Baseball Club will hold its 24th Annual Baseball Clinic open to all area youth baseball players, ages 6 to 18, on Saturday, June 11th from 10 am to 1 pm. The Clinic is sponsored by Kara Howe State Farm.
The participants will learn first-hand about baseball from collegiate ball players who are being scouted by Major League Baseball teams. The LumberKings players have years of experience and are some of the best players in the country.
The cost for the clinic is $20.00 in advance or $25.00 at the door per participant and includes the clinic, lunch, and a ticket to that night’s LumberKings’ game against the O’Fallon Hoots with the game starting at 6:30 pm.
Reservations must be made in advance. Please call the LumberKings’ office at (563) 242-0727 to register by phone. Please include name, address, phone number and age and e-mail address when registering by mail. Please mail the completed entry form to: Clinton LumberKings, P.O. Box 1295, Clinton, IA 52733. Register by emailing the LumberKings office at lumberkings@lumberkings.com
For more information, call the LumberKings office at (563) 242-0727.
