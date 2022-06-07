CLINTON, IOWA- Former LumberKings’ pitcher Kobey Schlotman has signed a pro-contract with the Sioux City Explorers of the American Association of Professional Baseball. The American Association is a partner league of MLB.
After appearing in four games in 2021, Schlotman made one appearance for the LumberKings in 2022, starting on June 2 against the Normal CornBelters.
At Mount Mercy, Schlotman played under LumberKings’ manager Jack Dahm and in 2022 he produced spectacular numbers for the Mustangs. The left-hander started 12 games, held a record of 9-1 and posted an ERA of 1.64.
Schlotman joins Ryan Miller as the second LumberKings player to sign a pro contract since joining the Prospect League in 2021.
