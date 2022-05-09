WATERLOO – The Camanche boys’ tennis team came away with a state-bound doubles team on Monday after district play at Columbus Catholic.
The No. 1 doubles team of Lucas Goble and Chase Sbertoli were the district champions at the 1A district meet Monday, sending them to the singles and doubles state tournament.
“Lucas and Chase came ready to play today,” head coach Emily Turner said when tennis was all wrapped up Monday. “They had a great attitude about today and it showed in the way they approached their matches. They played with purpose and with their goal in mind. I am extremely proud of them and excited to see them succeed in two weeks back in Waterloo.”
The pair took down Wahlert Catholic’s Nolan Martineau and Charlie Curtiss to take the title.
“Chase and Luke work as a doubles team because they compliment each other,” Turner said. “They know how to encourage each other and are able to push each other to improve or change strategy mid-match.”
Camanche tennis isn’t done yet. They’re set to play as a team again against Wahlert Catholic for the district championship. They’ll play that dual on Wednesday.
Turner was hoping to see confidence and competitiveness heading into the postseason. The pair of Sbertoli and Goble were the only two on the roster heading into Monday with varsity postseason experience.
“They came in with little or no experience yet they were up to the challenge,” Goble said. “Each of our teammates improved greatly and I hope that they continue to improve.”
Both Goble and Sbertoli are seniors for the Storm, while the rest of the roster hosts five underclassmen and multiple first-year tennis players.
“Just being able to hang out with such a fun group, and to show the new guys around was really fun,” Sbertoli said. “The younger guys have shown a lot of growth, and are the future of the program.”
Wahlert finished first at the district meet on Monday, and the Camanche boys came in second place, setting up the substate dual later this week.
State singles and doubles, where Sbertoli and Goble will be playing, is scheduled for May 24-25.
CLINTON ENDS SEASON IN ELDRIDGE
ELDRIDGE – The Clinton boys’ tennis team ended their season on Monday at district play at North Scott High School.
Pleasant Valley swept the first and second place finishes in the Class 2A district and won the meet handily.
The best finish from the day came from Clinton’s No. 1 doubles pair of Brody Manemann and Blake Haskell. Manemann and Haskell were fourth place finishers at Noth Scott, falling in the third place match to Dubuque Senior’s O’Donnell and Day.
Manemann and Haskell had a bye in the first round of the doubles bracket and then won their first match of the day over Senior’s King and Shute 6-1 and 6-2. They dropped their final two matches to finish in fourth.
The Clinton doubles pair of Adam Deters and Jacob Feddersen fell in their first matchup in a a tiebreaker. The pair, normally the No. 2 doubles duo, fell to the North Scott combo 7-5, 5-7. 6-1.
The only other win of the day for the River Kings came from singles player Elijah Mueller. Mueller beat North’s Gage Tompkins 6-3, 7-5 to advance before falling to North Scott’s Zach Johnson 6-0, 6-1.
