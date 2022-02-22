DEWITT – Another year, another state tournament for the Central DeWitt girls basketball team .
The No. 7 ranked Sabers gutted out a 53-44 win over Clear Creek-Amana on Tuesday night in front of a home crowd to clinch their second consecutive Class 4A state tournament spot.
The Sabers worked consistently to extend their lead over the Clippers Tuesday. They had a five point lead after one and made it a 13-point lead by the half.
In the second, the Clippers cut the lead to ten and then the Sabers went on a 7-2 run. They led by as much as 17 in the fourth quarter and managed to hold off a late charge by CCA.
Senior Kylee Devore made her height an invaluable tool, notching 11 points and double-digit blocks for the Sabers from the post.
“Tonight we had moments where we looked really good an times where we didn’t,” senior Taylor Veach said. Veach was honored after the game for snagging her 500th career rebound. “But we stuck together as a team and that is why tonight ended the way we wanted it to.”
It was a slower start for the Central DeWitt girls this year. They lost a large senior class to graduation and were incorporating plenty of new faces into the mix.
They lost four of their first 14 games, struggling with every ranked team they came across.
But they ended the season the right way. They won eight straight and 12 of the last 13 games. That included moving back up in the Class 4A rankings and redeeming multiple losses from early in the year.
“We didn’t start the season the way we wanted to but it all came together at the end,” Veach said. “I’m so proud of my team and how far they have come. There is no one else I would want to experience this with.”
The Sabers have seen new faces emerge, like Kylee Devore who is one of the team leading rebounders. Freshman Lauren Walker has emerged as one of the point leaders later in the year. Junior Reagan Hofer has been a huge tool on defense. EmmaGrace Hartmanhas started shooting more and notched almost two steals a game. That’s just to name a few.
“We have put hours and hours into the gym to get to this point,” Veach said. “We are confident in ourselves because of all the hours we have put in. I’m so proud of the commitment from my team.”
The Sabers (19-4) will head to the 4A state tournament and last eight teams standings. They’ll play on Tuesday afternoon at Wells Fargo Arena with their opponent to be announced.
“With getting to experience state last year, we now know what to expect,” Veach said. “We definitely want to get farther than last year and I feel like we have the tools to do it.”
