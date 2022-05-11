CLINTON – The No. 1 doubles team comprised of senior Abby Struble and junior Anna Current punched their ticket to the Iowa Girls High School State Singles and Doubles Tennis tournament on Wednesday night in front of their home crowd at Max Lynn Courts.
The River Queen hosted the Class 2A regional singles and doubles tournament in Clinton.
“I can’t think of of two more deserving girls to be the regional champions,” Clinton head tennis coach Cindy Rasche said when tennis had wrapped up Wednesday evening. “They’ve worked hard during the off-seasons and playing tournaments, which is exactly what you need to do to beat those metro big cities.
“These two always have flawless sportsmanship – a reflection of good parenting. I feel very blessed to have them as my example at the top.”
The pair have lost just one match all year – a final in the Mississippi Athletic Conference Tournament. After a bye on Wednesday morning, they flew through the rest of the bracket. They beat the Linn-Marr doubles team of Kara Kueper and Hannah Beckmann 6-0, 6-0. They won their second match with an injury default, and then closed out the day with a 6-2, 6-0 win over Gracie Hobson and Lidia Welch from Cedar Rapids Prairie.
Jayden Kissack and Sescie Hahn were also in the regional doubles bracket on Wednesday. Hahn and Kissack won their first match 6-0, 6-0 over Vy Nguyen and Natalie Schertz from Davenport West and then fell 6-3, 6-2 to Hempstead’s Rylie and Payton Weber to end their day.
In the singles bracket, one of Clinton’s singles entries advanced to the quarterfinals with Round 1 wins. Olivia Bailey beat Irene Lasagna of Davenport West 7-6, 6-1 before falling to a Cedar Rapids Prairie opponent. Katie Atkinson fell in the first round to Davenport West’s Carleigh Argenta 7-5, 5-7, 1-0 (15-13).
Clinton will play team regional tennis on Tuesday, May 17. They will host the winner of North Scott and Dubuque Hempstead at Max Lynn Courts.
In Cedar Rapids, the Camanche girls competed and pushed a singles player on to the Class 1A singles and doubles tournament.
Elise Davison advanced for the Storm, finishing second in the individual regional bracket at Xavier High School.
“Elise Davison has shown that she can be a true No. 1 player and I believe that she can show that she is one of top players in Iowa Girls 1A tennis,” Camanche head coach Andrew Schnoor said when the Storm wrapped up their regular season on Monday. “I believe that every one of my players wants to show that they can compete with any team that they face.”
The Storm will host regional tennis on Saturday morning at 9 a.m. in Camanche.
The state singles and doubles qualifiers will play May 27.
