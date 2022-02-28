MOUNT VERNON – After 32 minutes of concentration, the Central DeWitt boys basketball team finally allowed themselves to celebrate.
As the final buzzer sounded at Mount Vernon High School on Monday night, the Sabers leapt in the air, embraced and let out their emotion after beating Solon 47-37 for a Class 3A state tournament berth.
“This feels unbelievable,” DeWitt head coach Marty Marshall said as his team celebrated around him. It’s Marshall’s first year as head coach for the Sabers. “When you start the season, this is the goal and now we’re headed out to Des Moines. Words can’t express what’s going through my mind right now.“
It’s the school’s fifth trip to the state tournament and the first since 2014. They join the girls, who play in Des Moines on Tuesday afternoon in their own tournament bracket. It’s the first time in school history that both teams have qualified in the same season.
“It was all about buying into each other,” Marshall said. “Buying into our system that we put in at the beginning of the year and continuing to develop that mental toughness all year long.“
Leading by just four points in the third quarter, the Sabers were fending off a resilient Spartan effort. A chaotic few minutes went scoreless for the pair.
That was broken with a minute and a half to play in the third by a jumper in the lane by DeWitt’s Gibson McEwan. After a scramble and a steal on the other end, McEwan ended the quarter with a baseline drive to score and extend the Saber lead.
Then the Solon bench was handed a technical foul. Marshall sent McEwan to the line, and he made two. All of a sudden, the Sabers had pulled away to a 35-25 lead.
A quick bucket from Shawn Gilbert and then a three by Gus Pickup at the top of the key extended that to 15-points, the largest lead of the contest.
Solon went on to score five straight but then had to resort to fouls to stop the clock, sending the Sabers to the line. With two minutes left, they maintained their 10-point lead and the Spartans never got closer than eight.
Before the Sabers pulled away in the second half, the Class 3A substate contest was a back-and-forth affair in a loud and riled environment. The stands were packed on both sides and the crowds were there to be loud.
The first couple of possessions were scoreless for both teams. DeWitt big-man Shawn Gilbert got the ball twice and had it poked and blocked away from him both times, struggling to find an opening while being double-teamed.
A few adjustments and Gilbert found his moves, rattling off six straight points before the Spartans pushed points across the board.
Gilbert ended with a team-high 26 points.
“He knows the game really well,” Marshall said. “He’s worked on coming out of those double teams and finding the open guy. He’s very smart in the game.”
Gilbert and point guard Gus Pickup found themselves on the bench for a good portion of the second and third quarters. Both were called for early fouls and Marty Marshall was ensuring he had the pair down the line.
But the Sabers got big minutes and big rebounds from the likes of junior Brady Petersen and freshman Ryan Watters to help fill the gaps.
“We’re deep,” Marshall said. “We’ve got nine guys that are playing and all of them can step in. They may not have the stats and everything else, bit ultimately that’s not what matters. What matters is what is up there at the end of the day. Those little stops on defense that everybody helps with .. everybody in that has to show up and do their part in those plays.”
By the end of the first half, a three from Matthew Watters and a pair of buckets from Gilbert gave the Sabers the five point lead – a lead they would retain until Pickup dribbled out the remaining regular time in the fourth quarter for the official win.
“That’s what we talk about every day,” Marshall said. “We have to finish the game before we can celebrate. Any kind of win.“
The Sabers (17-6) will now wait to see their first round, 3A quarterfinal matchup at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines next week.
