MUSCATINE – The Camanche basketball team knows too well what the sting of a postseason loss feels like. But not this year.
Their second straight Class 2A sub-state appearance ended on a much higher note than their 2019 trip, a dominant 80-32 win over West Burlington punching their ticket to the 2020 Iowa High School Athletic Association Boys State Basketball Tournament in Des Moines.
The Indians last qualified for state in 2017, several members off the current roster making that trip to Wells Fargo Arena.
The next year, they were knocked out in the district final by a powerful Northeast squad.
In 2019, the Indians blew threw the postseason to the sub-state final, where Iowa City Regina came away with the upset win.
Now the Indians are heading back to Wells Fargo for the second time in four years. Ask head coach Josh Davis if he could imagine winning a sub-state final by nearly 50 points and he just shakes his head: no way.
Last year’s substate upset was still been in the back of their minds as the Camanche team walked through the doors of Muscatine High School Saturday night, but the Indians have been a much different team this year. They came out calm and loose, and the game was in their hands from the tip-off.
“We thought about it all year,” senior Cam Soenksen said. “I could just feel it – there was a vibe that we had unfinished business. Last year we lacked leadership and someone to pull us together, but this year we have leaders everywhere.
Sophomore Zach Erwin broke the ice with an easy drive down the lane to the right block for the first points of the game. The next possession saw a perfect three-pointer from senior Caleb Delzell and the Falcons called their first timeout.
“There was a whole 30 minutes left still,” Delzell said. “I knew we had to keep going and keep it up. Right away, we just knew we weren’t done.”
But that wouldn’t been their only. Just a few minutes later the Falcons were forced to come off of the court again as the Indians ran away with a 15-0 lead.
A 21-5 lead after just eight minutes to play in a sub-state final is nothing to gloss over.
“We talk about all the little things,” head coach Josh Davis said. “It wasn’t about how much we shot threes or went at the rim. It was about loose balls, free throws and defense. That’s what we’ve been about all year.”
It didn’t stop there. Coming out into quarter two, junior Zayne Feller started having a huge impact on the court. He put in two straight buckets, pulling down two offensive rebounds in the process. Feller would end with 12 points on the night and the Indians would end up with 12 offensive boards in a huge rebounding effort.
Caleb Delzell continued to find easy baskets, both from beyond the arc and from over the top of the Falcon defense. Cameron Soenksen sank two threes and had a number of fast breaks to add to the bag. Delzell ended with 16 and Soenksen with 13.
It’s not every day that you get to throw in your bench the game before state, but it made the day even more special for the Indians. Every athlete on the bench had the opportunity to get in the game. Senior Nolan Baker scored five off the bench for the Indians, getting plenty of applause from both the packed house and from his own teammates.
The Indians will head to Wells Fargo the week of Mar. 10. Keep with the Clinton Herald for more updates on game times and pairings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.