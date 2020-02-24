WATERLOO – There was plenty of emotion flowing from every member of the Camanche Indians’ boys bowling team on Monday afternoon as they crossed Cadillac Lanes to get their Class 1A state title trophy and banner.
And in fitting fashion, junior Troy Edmunds took the trophy at the front of the group after throwing the best two-game series in the state tournament’s history.
“The seniors and the win, it meant everything to me today,” Edmunds said through emotion. “I did not have a look in shadow ball, so I thought today was going to be one of those days I would be praying for a 400.”
Edmunds went perfect through the first nine frames in each of his two individual games, stringing together strike after strike until the tenth frame, where he left the only pins of the game standing. That gave him a 566 series through the two games – the best individual performance of the day as well.
Two close calls with a perfect game and Edmunds appeared loose and ready – at least to the spectating eye .
“It was definitely nerve-wracking, to say the least,” Edmunds said. “My legs were shaking, and it might be the most pressure I’ve been under in my life. I am honestly beyond proud of myself, this is a dream come true.”
After a runner-up performance in 2019 and losing just one to graduation, the Indians were back with plenty of motivation. They looked good from the start, the boys rolling strikes in five of the first six frames in the individual rounds.
Then it was 11 of the first 12 frames. By the end of the individual rounds, the Indians led foe Louisa-Muscatine by just 12 pins. That included the individual performance from Edmunds and a sixth place 446 from senior Austin Dau.
But they continued their dominance in the Baker rotation, thrilling the crowds with dominant marks and excited reactions. Camanche impressed with a 259 game to kick it off, then rolled 242, 193, 213, and 236 to round out their win.
“Baker is so important – we get all our pins from Baker,” senior Payton Nicol said. “We know how to get the job done, and we know how to bring each other back, take care of the job in Baker and put up good scores.”
After losing by just a handful of pins the year before, the Indians took the title by nearly 200 pins this time around. Four seniors are on the varsity squad – Austin Smith, Payton Nicol, Austin Dau and Mason McManus.
“It’s an unbelievable feeling,” Nicol said. “We put in endless work and we’re always in the bowling alley. We have fun, but at the end of the day we know when to put the work in. We knew with what we had coming back last year we could come back and win a title, and that’s what we did.”
The only individual qualifier for Camanche girls, Kaylee Tebbe, also finished with an incredible day. The sophomore threw the third best game in the state for her third place medal.
Tebbe rolled a 238 in her first game to help lift her to a 445 series.
“I was really happy,” Tebbe said. “I was hitting my mark, striking a lot and picking up a lot of my spares. Halfway through my second game I started to struggle a little bit, but I figured it out.”
Tebbe said earlier that heading out to Cadillac Lanes without her teammates was nerve-wracking, and she’s hoping next year the Indians will join her.
“I didn’t talk most of the time,” Tebbe laughed. “That’s how that went.
“I think we are going to do really well next year, and I’m hoping next year we all come here as a team.”
The Central DeWitt girls also came away with some hardware. The Sabers are the Class 1A state runner-ups.
Central DeWitt finished with a 2719 on the day, behind Louisa-Muscatine who won their fourth straight title on Monday. The Sabers were the second best in both the individual rounds and the Basker rounds.
Two of the Sabers also received individual medals for their performances – Alyssa Lampe finished ninth with a 365 series and Kim Hendricks tied for sixth with a 390 on the day.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.