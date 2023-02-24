WATERLOO - Central DeWitt senior Jena Edwards took home second place at the IGHSAU Class 2A State Bowling Individual Tournament on Thursday afternoon.
Edwards earned the seventh seed after bowling a 555 three game series to advance to bracket play. In bracket play she won her quarter final game with a 212 to edge Lewis Central's Aleesha Oden who bowled a 203.
She then won her semifinal game 235-167 over Natlie Vanderloo of LeMars before falling in the championship round to Kadence Hyde of Waterloo East.
It came down the final frame where each bowler bowled three straight strikes but Hyde pulled out the close one, 215-204. This caps off a great high school bowling career for Edwards.
She was joined in the individual tournament by teammates Kaylie Cargill and Mairead Willimack as well as Clinton's Maren Schwarz.
Willimack bowled a 420 to place 30th, Schwarz a 444 to finish in 29th and Cargill came in 14th with a 542.
On the boys side, Clinton's Hunter Lawrence came in 18th place with a three game series of 633.
