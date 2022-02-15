It was a good day for local bowlers who were rolling for their chance to compete at the state level.
Clinton, Camanche and Central DeWitt are all sending teams and athletes to the state bowling meet next week in Waterloo.
The state-qualifying meets, along with the state meet itself, took on a new format this season. Each team bowled a total of 15 Baker games in three sets of five. In Class 2A and 3A, the two teams with the most pins at each state qualifying site moved on to state. In 1A, the team with the most pins at each site moved on.
The teams then took a break and rolled three individual games, with the top scores moving on to their respective state meets to compete for solo awards.
“It’s a long day,” Camanche head bowling coach Brad Weber said about the new format. “It seems like it takes forever. It’s a long grind but the kids like to bowl, so I know they were having fun doing it.”
At the Class 2A district in Cedar Rapids…
The Clinton boys and girls both ensured their trips to Waterloo. For the girls, it’s the first trip to the state meet since 2019. The boys are the 2021 Class 2A champions and will be making a return trip.
The River Queens finished second overall with a team score of 2614. Western Dubuque was the only team to finish above them at the district meet.
The Kings are the 2022 district champions, beating Western Dubuque by 40 pins with a 3062 score.
Continuing with their day, the River Kings and Queens qualified three individuals for state. 2021 individual champion Cooper Kohl won the district meet to make another appearance in the Class 2A competition. Joining him is teammate Charlie Pelham, who finished in third place on Tuesday.
Kohl bowled almost 100 pins better than any other competitor on Tuesday at May City Bowl, finishing with a 786 series. Pelham had a 663 series for the day.
For the River Queens, Sidney Pawski finished in fourth place to grab a state berth individually. Pawski, a junior, bowled a 246 in her second game to help boost her to a 586 finish.
Ciara Grinnall bowled a 549 and Abby Nylin had a 542.
At the Class 1A district in Camanche…
Both the Camanche boys and girls teams qualified on Tuesday on their own home lanes. The Camanche girls dominated their state-qualifier, finishing with a 2977, almost 700 pins about runner-up Independence.
The Storm boys beat Fairfield by 2921 to advance to the state competition.
“It was a long day ... but the kids battled,” Weber said. “Some struggled, some bounced back, but they battled as a team and it added up real well. You could tell, they wanted it. They wanted it when we got here. It was really fun to watch them work for it as a team.”
The Storm are sending six athletes to bowl the individual competition in Class 1A. The girls swept the qualifier spots, led by Kennedy Bigwood’s 693 series. Senior Michelle Stewart bottled a 642, Kaelyn Kelly finished with a 632 and Kylee Kooi had a 524 on the day. All four will compete for individual awards at the state meet.
On the boys’ side, Keaton Hines and Lucas Goble will head out to state. Hines bowled a 634 on the day to time for second, and Lucas Goble had a 610.
At the Class 1A district in West Delaware…
Central DeWitt also have their own competing at the state meet next week. The Saber girls beat Tripoli by just ten pins in their own Class 1A district to advance as a team with a score of 2395. Leading the charge for the Sabers and grabbing an individual state spot with the second highest series of the day was Kaylie Cargill. Cargill bowled a 579 in her three individual games.
The Class 1A team competition is on Monday, Feb. 21, with the individuals competing Tuesday, Feb. 22. The Class 2A team competition will take place Tuesday, Feb. 22, with individuals competing on Wednesday, Feb. 23.
