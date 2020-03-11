DES MOINES – Just 11-for-29. Thirty-eight percent.
Those numbers from the foul line on Wednesday night haunted the Indians, as a cold offense led to their 64-49 state semifinal loss to Boyden-Hull at Wells Fargo Arena.
“To come out on top of that game we needed to be at our best,” head coach Josh Davis said. “We weren’t at our best on the offensive end. They’re down, they’re hurting.”
It wasn’t just the free throws. The Indians struggled to get the ball in all night. They’ve averaged 52 percent from the field all year long, good for third in Class 2A. Wednesday, they shot just 33 percent.
“We got the ball to great areas,” Davis said. “Free throws and layups determine winning a good game, and those weren’t in our favor tonight.”
Both teams thrive off their defensive prowess, and that showed in the first quarter. The Indians came out with three quick steals, hitting a couple of transition buckets along the way. They were locked down on defense, pulling down boards both offensively and defensively and keeping the Comets at bay.
It was just 7-4 at the end of the first quarter with cold shooting plaguing both squads.
Things started falling for both teams in the second quarter, but the Indians were starting to run into some issues. Boyden-Hull got an outside shot rolling, and the Indians were looking inside.
They were getting inside, too. Even with the Comets hounding Cam Soenksen, Caleb Delzell and LJ Henderson the Indians were getting the looks they wanted. There, they were smothered by the Comets’ hands, unable to get the shot up and unable to get the foul called.
“They did a really good job of pinching down,” Davis said. “Ninety-nine percent of the games we played this year have been against zone defense. Their man defense had us puzzled for a while.”
It was a slow start to the second half. Although they were trailing by just one, the Indians came out and suffered a couple of stale possessions to start, turning the ball over. Boyden-Hull capitalized and found some holes in the defense for some easy shots from the block.
Meanwhile, shots were rolling in and out of the rim constantly on the Indian end. It was hard enough to push through the Comet defense for a shot, but when they did the shots just didn’t bounce in their favor.
“We tried to handle it, but it gets to a certain point where you can’t do much about it,” Caleb Delzell said. “There’s toughness, and there’s toughness when you can’t control. People could see, we were trying our hardest but there’s a point when you can’t really do anything about it.”
By 3:47, the Comets had garnered a 10-point lead.
Each time the Indians got something rolling, the Comets had an answer offensively. That included making most of their own free throws, something Camanche never was able to do.
The Indians were able to cut the lead down to nine at one point after senior LJ Henderson drained a three for his first field goal of the game, but they never got closer.
They lost sharp-shooting Cam Soenksen to fouls halfway through the third quarter. They were also playing with a hurting Jordan Lawrence, who was struggling with knee issues. Soenksen ended with 11 points for the Indians.
Caleb Delzell had 15 and Zach Erwin put up 14.
“We’re used to being bigger, faster stronger,” Soenksen said. “These guys played great defense all night. We stopped them on our defensive end, we just couldn’t convert on the offensive end.
“We just kept working the ball inside. We needed someone to really light it up for us, and we never really found that guy.”
Camanche (22-4) isn’t done with their season. They play in the Class 2A consolation game on Thursday, tipping off at the Well once again at 11:55 a.m.
“We have to fight through disappointment,” Davis said. “That’ll be the key is turn the page, have some fun, and send everyone out the right way.”
They’ll be matching up with Treynor, and playing for a chance at third place in the state.
“There aren’t many teams that get to know what game is their last game,” Cam Soenksen said. “We get to know that. We can go out and give it our all.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.