DES MOINES - The Camanche boys basketball team had no issues letting their emotions flow on Thursday afternoon.
Tears and hugs filled Wells Fargo Arena as the Indians capped off their 2020 season with a third place finish in Class 2A, downing Treynor 77-66 in the consolation game at the IHSAA boys state basketball tournament.
"It feels great, really bittersweet," head coach Josh Davis said. "The kids came out loose and hungry, we really wanted this. I'm so happy for them that they got it."
It was comfortable and all smiles from the beginning. The Indians, who were knocked to the consolations after a loss to Boyden-Hull Wednesday night, were playing their third game in three days in Des Moines.
"They just wanted to play one more time together," Davis said. "You're never sure how this game will turn out when the state title aspirations die the night before but these guys have such a brotherhood, they wanted a chance to play."
They knew it was the last of the season and they played like it.
"It would have been easy for us to hang our heads and be upset," Cameron Soenksen said. "There aren't a lot of teams that know it's their last game and we were fortunate enough to know we had one more. We knew we had to leave a good mark, this is the last impression people have of us and we had to make it good."
The first quarter was completely in their hands. They went on a run, filled with fast breaks and capped with an alley-oop between seniors Cameron Soenksen and Caleb Delzell, sending the crowd into a frenzy and the Indians up by nine.
"This game was just different for us," Delzell said. "You kind of have a little edge. We were just playing relaxed and having fun with it, that's the difference."
Treynor hit a couple of threes, including one to kick off the second quarter, and cut the lead to just three. Soenksen responded with a three of his own, one of his three buckets from beyond the arc in the first half.
The second half wasn't much different with the Indians getting whatever looks they set their mind to. Sophomores Zach Erwin and Mike Delzell, with the added pressure on the seniors, and both put up big points in the second.
That was big, especially with starter Jordan Lawrence out. Lawrence was hurt in the state opener and played in the semifinal, but was a no-go on Thursday with continuing knee issues. He got the honorary start, leaving the court after the tip to a standing ovation and plenty of hugs from the bench.
Delzell ended with a team-high 16, and Erwin 14.
"Mike [Delzell] was fresh, hadn't played a ton, and he came in and did a great job," Davis said. "Those guys really gave us a lift, and when they did the big-minute guys came through and did the same thing too."
The fun continued. LJ Henderson threw down a one-handed dunk in the second half to fire up the Indian faithful once again. Mike Delzell launched a three from halfcourt as the third quarter ticked down, banking it in. Zayne Feller pulled down huge boards and threw them back up for buckets.
The Indians out-rebounded Treynor - by a lot. They finished with a total of 15 offensive rebounds, seven of them going back in for points.
"That's big," Davis said. "We're one of the better offensive rebounding teams in the state. Both teams were tired tonight, but we found that energy."
The Indians easily had a 17-point lead by the end of the third, letting Josh Davis sub in all five seniors, and immediately sub them out together.
Ethan Buckley, Cam Soenksen, Caleb Delzell, Nolan Baker and LJ Henderson walked off the court as a class and with a third place win under their belt.
"Subbing out like that, with a win in the state tournament, and the community supporting you, there's no feeling like it," Henderson said. "We'll always remember this moment."
LJ Henderson also had 16 points on the day, Soenksen 11 and Delzell another 10.
"I love them, love them," Davis said. "They've had to battle through with targets on their backs all four years and they've worn it really well. They've grown in maturity and I just love them to death."
The Indians end their season 23-4.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.