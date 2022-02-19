DES MOINES- Camanche senior Eric Kinkaid is a state champion at 145-pounds.
Kinkaid clinched the individual wrestling title on Saturday night at Wells Fargo Arena with his second win in two weeks over Vinton-Shellsburg’s Cooper Sanders.
Kinkaid grabbed a fast takedown and led 5-1 after two periods, just two minutes from a title. He beat Sanders with the 5-2 decision.
Kinkaid is the first individual state champion for Camanche in 35 years. The last was head coach Brent Carstensen’s 126-pound title in 1987.
Kinkaid advanced to the Class 2A 145-pound title round after two pins on Friday afternoon.
“I’m excited,” Kinkaid said at the end of the day. “I’m very exited. This is something I’ve been working for a long time so to actually be here is very exciting for me.”
Kinkaid, who has medaled all four years, will be wrestling in his first championship match of his high school career. He beat Saydel’s Austin Chally (41-9) by a 12-6 decision to move to the finals.
Kinkaid scored the only two points of the first period with a takedown with 35 seconds left. He led 2-0 heading into the second. Some battling ensued, but Kinkaid stayed ahead with a and escape and reversal. He led 5-3 at the end of four minutes.
Chally chose bottom to start the third. Kinkaid not only held him, but added a two-point nearfall and three-point nearfall to his score.
Another few seconds, another two-point nearfall and a 12-3 lead.
Challey had one more escape and takedown but Kinkaid had garnered the points he needed to move on to the title round.
After breaking his leg in the Class 2A football playoffs last fall, Kinkaid wasn’t even sure he was going to have a wrestling season. With less than a month back on the mats, it’s making this moment just that much sweeter for the Storm senior.
“Having this possibly taken from me altogether and then now being in the championships, it’s something that makes this so much better,” Kinkaid said. “It motivated me more.”
Kinkaid’s championship opponent was Cooper Sanders,’ who was ranked No. 1 heading into last week’s district meet at Maquoketa, was handed his only loss of the season by Kinkaid by fall in the state qualifying meet.
“That match I just wrestled smart,” Kinkaid said, reflecting on last week’s win over Sanders. “I wrestled like I usually do. I know that if I go out there and just do the normal me, everything is going to be alright.”
PANNELL PLACES FIFTH
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. - Fulton junior Zane Pannell rebounded from a first round loss to place fifth in Class 1A at 170-pounds, wrapping up wrestling at the State Farm Center on Saturday.
