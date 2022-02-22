WATERLOO - The Clinton River Kings and Queens wrapped up state team bowling on Tuesday, coming away with some hardware.
The River Kings placed third after the bracket roll-offs Wrapped up, bringing home the hardware to Clinton.
They qualified with the top score after the first 15 Baker games, bowling a 3188 to take the No. 1 seed.
They continued the momentum, winning the quarterfinal round of the bracket against Bondurant-Farrar 3-0. The Kings bowled a 218, 195, and 235 to win.
They fell 3-0 in the semifinal round to Oskaloosa But rebounded with a final win over North Scott to take third place. The beat the Lancers 3-1, bowling a 224 in the last game to win by nearly 60 pins and seal the finish.
The Queens also bowled well, qualifying for the bracket with the No. 5 seed. They fell in the first round to Western Dubuque.
