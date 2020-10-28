Ten local runners are gearing up for the Iowa High School Athletic Association/Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union State Meet this weekend at Lakeside Golf Course in Fort Dodge.
Check out what each runner is looking forward to at the meet, which is split across Friday and Saturday due to COVID-19.
Class 4A girls race
Clinton freshman Camryn Sattler has one main goal on Friday — break 19 minutes.
But she plans to take everything in stride at her first high school state meet of her career.
“I’m really looking forward to just going out, seeing what I have,” Sattler said. “My coach has really prepared me for this race. We’ve tapered really well and I’m really excited to see what I can do.”
Though Sattler was the River Queens’ lone qualifier, she won’t be alone this weekend.
“Camryn’s motivated the team and we said, ‘Part of her success is part of the success of the team,’” Clinton coach Kellen Schneeberger said. “She’s our individual out there representing us, but she’s got so much support behind her. They’re actually going to bus out on Friday, so we’ll have 48 of our runners there screaming and yelling with their pink shirts on and we hope that pushes her there and accomplish that goal of 18:59 or even lower than that.”
The race is at 10:30 a.m. Friday.
Class 2A boys race
Camanche senior Dylan Darsidan has a chip on his shoulder heading into the final state meet of his career.
“I definitely do feel like I have a chip on my shoulder,” Darsidan said. “I definitely haven’t been running the way I want to and hopefully this meet will go well for me. Coming off of last year, some people just think I don’t have it anymore and I’d like to prove some people wrong and hopefully get a shot at another title.
“I’m trying to enjoy this last week of my high school cross country career. Physically, I’m ready to go. I’m just trying to put my body together and hopefully give it my all one last time and hopefully it will work out for me.”
Indians coach Erin Montgomery believes he has a legitimate shot at the title again.
“I firmly believe he has an opportunity to bring home another state title and I think if he believes in himself, he can do that, too,” Montgomery said.
Darsidan and sophomore Andrew Butt are getting ready for Saturday as Camanche’s two individual qualifiers.
“We’re just working on maintaining our fitness level,” Montgomery said. “At this point, it’s kind of a taper. We’re not doing too much intensity — we’re just getting mentally prepared for the weekend.”
Butt, who had a dramatic finish to his qualifying meet race last week, has set his goals for state high just like Darsidan.
“It’s still hard to process what really happened out there,” Butt said of the qualifying meet. “I couldn’t really remember what happened, but I’m just happy I got in that top 15. Now I’m just worried about state. I’m just going to try and place as high as I can, get in those top numbers and end the year off right.
“If I can stay up with the front few packs, I’ve got a shot at (medaling), but I’ve got to give it everything I have.”
Montgomery is proud of the progress he’s made.
“He is one determined kid,” Montgomery said. “He’s worked his butt off and last year, he placed 60th and he’s got a goal to shoot out there and get on the podium and medal, which is top 15, so he’s going to look to improve quite a bit. He has learned a ton this year and he soaks everything in. He learns from us just by what we’re saying to him, he watches, Dylan, he listens to Dylan — it’s just been an extremely good learning process for him this year.”
Darsidan, who placed seventh as a sophomore at the state meet and then won it last year, said running at Fort Dodge is a unique experience.
“Being able to get on the deck as a sophomore just really opened my eyes to what could come through the next two years,” Darsidan said. “That meet is so much different than what most people think. One of the biggest things is, at the start of the race, a lot of the guys will go out and shoot out the first mile. A lot of guys aren’t going to be able to keep that pace, so you’ve got to keep your own composure and know what you’re doing, but also not get caught in the pack so you can’t move up in the race.
“So there’s a lot of things tactically that you have to deal with, especially on that course.”
The 2A boys race is at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Class 1A boys race
Prince of Peace sophomore Marcus Blount has been running as the only boys runner for the Irish, but he’s been able to keep himself motivated.
“It’s kind of tough,” Blount said. “I just have to push myself, but we set out kids that run before me and I try and go catch them, so that definitely pushes me.”
Blount is ready to go and will try to best his performance at least year’s meet as a freshman (43rd, 17:32.7).
“I really think he’s going to push that top 15, possibly top 10,” Prince of Peace coach Owen Howard said. “That would be great to get him in there this year and that sets him up perfect for next year.”
Blount said he knows what he needs to do this weekend.
“I just know the course now and know different things to do, and who to pick out and run with,” Blount said.
The 1A boys race is at 4 p.m. Saturday.
Class 1A girls race
The Irish girls are all back as state after qualifying as a team last year.
“It’s very exciting to have the girls out there back-to-back years and Marcus going out his second-straight year,” Howard said. “We’re a very senior-laden team, so it’s nice to have the experience out there — they pretty much know the gist of the course.”
The team’s four seniors are looking forward to going out on a high note.
“I’m looking forward to it being my last race — even though I’m upset about it, I’m excited about it and I hope I have a good race,” senior Ava Ruden said. “My goal is to PR.”
Senior Mary Schnier also wants to PR.
“I’m looking forward to running my last race with my seniors,” Mary Schnier said.
Seniors Madison Anglese and Sophie Griffin said the meet will be fun, but bittersweet.
“It’s going to be sad that it’s the last race of our cross country season and my last race overall, but I’m hoping to PR at state,” Anglese said.
“I’m also looking forward to it being my last cross country race ever,” Griffin said. “It’s going to be sad, but exciting. I’m looking forward to doing better than I have this season.”
Freshman Madison Schnier will be participating in her first ever state meet, unlike the rest of the girls.
“I’m most excited for my first time going out to state and hopefully there will be more to come,” Madison Schnier said.
Junior Kaelyn Goodman is excited for this meet and the future.
“I’m looking forward to running this last race with the senior girls and can’t wait for next season with Madison,” Goodman said.
In addition to setting personal records, Howard said the team’s goal has been clear since day one.
“I’ve been preaching all year long that I want to get out there, finish top three in the state,” Howard said. “If all the girls go out, run their best and we get PRs by all of them, I firmly believe we can finish in the top three out there.”
The 1A girls race is at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.
