DES MOINES – A Class 4A quarterfinal battle ended in the favor of Xavier High School, eliminating the Central DeWitt girls from the 4A bracket on Tuesday afternoon at Wells Fargo Arena.
The Sabers fell to the Saints 62-55 after pulling close late in the game.
The Sabers were in their second state trip in as many seasons, qualifying with a win over Clear Creek Amana.
After a layup by senior Allie Meadows and a free throw by Reagan Hofer, the Sabers were down by just two points with under a minute left. Xavier had led the entirety of the contest while Central DeWitt knocked on their door regularly.
The next possession, Xavier worked their way out of DeWitt’s defense and found a layup. A big turnover turned into another point for the Saints and extended the Xavier lead to 60-55. The Saints move on to the semifinals of the Class 4A bracket.
Although the Sabers never took the lead, they were within three points at several points throughout the contest.
The Sabers went to the free throw line 25 times during the game, only coming away with 17 points off of the free shots.
Allie Meadows led the scoring for the Sabers with 18 points, scoring 6-11 from the field. Freshman Lauren Walker had 16, including shooting perfect on her two three-pointer attempts and perfect in her two shots from the line. Xavier held one of the Sabers’ leading scorers and rebounders, Illinois State recruit Taylor Veach, to just 10 points.
Central DeWitt, usually a heavy rebounding team, gave up 11 offensive rebounds to their own five.
The Sabers end their season 19-5 in the top eight of the Class 4A state field. They lose seniors Allie Meadows, Taylor Veach, Kylee Devore, Hannah Palzkill, Natalie Butler, Madison Wichtoski, Lauren Dickey, Ella Krukow and Elaina Schroeder from the roster.
“We didn’t start the season the way we wanted to but it all came together at the end,” Taylor Veach said after the Sabers qualifier. “I’m so proud of my team and how far they have come. There is no one else I would want to experience this with.”
