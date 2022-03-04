The Central DeWitt boys' team hasn't played in Des Moines since 2004, but they're getting ready for the school's fifth appearance at Wells Fargo Arena early next week.
The Sabers clinched a trip to state with a 47-37 victory over Solon on Monday, qualifying for the top eight state bracket in Class 3A. The Sabers (18-6) were granted the No. 7 seed in the tournament.
That means they meet the No. 2 seed to kick off the tournament on Tuesday night. Central DeWitt will meet up with Decorah (22-1) in their first round game in Des Moines.
The Vikings average 71.4 points a game compared to the Sabers' 59.3, winning many of their games by more than 20 points this season. They're led by 14.1 points a game by senior Joseph ockman, with another 12 coming from sophomore Ben Bockman and 12 from sophomore Tray McCain.
Their only loss of the year came from Western Dubuque in the second contest of the year, a three-point loss on the road.
The Vikings also outrebound the Sabers, averaging six more offensive rebounds and five more defensive rebounds per contest. They're a guard-heavy lineup, with their three leading scorers all under 6-02. They shoot five more threes than the Sabers per game, shooting over 30 percent from beyond the arc.
The senior-heavy Sabers are led by big-man Shawn Gilbert. Gilbert has proved to be impossible to defend so far this season, averaging 24 points a game and 10 rebounds. Gilbert had 45 points in the district semifinal for the Sabers, setting a new school record. He's averaged 30 points in the postseason games so far for the Sabers.
Not a single Viking on the roster is over 6-04, making Shawn Gilbert's 6-09 frame one of the Sabers' biggest tools heading into the state quarterfinal.
Gibson McEwen puts up over 13 a game, leading the Sabers' experienced group of guards on the perimeter. The Sabers shoot 36 percent from three-point land and are shooting 50 percent from the field.
The pair have not played the same opponent this season.
A first round win could see the Sabers meet a fellow Mississippi Athletic Conference team, Davenport Assumption, in the 3A semifinals. Assumption (19-5) plays Humboldt (21-3) in the quarterfinals.
Tip off between Central DeWitt and Decorah in the Class 3A quarterfinal is on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. at Wells Fargo Arena.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.