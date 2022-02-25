DES MOINES – The Central DeWitt girls team is all set for their second consecutive state basketball tournament appearance, and they start their week with a game against Cedar Rapids Xavier in the Class 4A quarterfinals.
The Sabers are entering the tournament with a 19-4 record. with the Saints coming it at 17-6.
The Saints come in with a wide dispersion of scoring, a pair of juniors leading the point averages. Libby Fandel averages about 13 points a game for the Saints, also notching two steals and five rebounds a contest.
Kyla Mason is averaging about 10 points a game and four rebounds. After that, four more are averaging six or more points.
The Saints average about 55 points a game, while usually holding opponents to 45 or less. They’re also shooting 35 percent from three-point-land and have almost ten steals a game.
The Sabers are led by the senior duo of Taylor Veach and Allie Meadows. Veach averages 15 points a game with seven rebounds and two steals.
Meadows puts up 16 points a game and averages almost three steals a game. Meadows is shooting nerly 40 percent from beyond the arc.
Freshman Lauren Walker puts up nine a game, increasing point production through the second half of the season. Senior Kylee Devore has also made a big impact, pulling down seven rebounds a game and upping her scoring and block total.
The Sabers average 58 points a game and tend to hold their opponents to under 45. They have the slight advantage for steals and blocks per game over the Saints, but are even in a lot of categories as a team.
The Sabers play the Class 4A quarterfinals on Tuesday at 1:30 p.m.
With a win, the Sabers would meet either Dallas Center – Grimes (20-3) or Benton Community (19-5) in the state semifinals.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.