Local schools wrestled at three different sites Saturday for their chance at qualifying for state meets, and four different athletes punched their ticket.
Leading the way for the Clinton River Kings was Brooke Peters. The junior fell in the 152-pound championship match on Saturday afternoon to Peyton Westlin from North Scott, losing by fall in the first period.
But he wasn't done for the day. Peters wrestled in the 2nd place wrestleback and pinned Dubuque Senior's Beau Healey before the first period was up. It's the first state berth for the junior.
Clinton had a good day of wrestling at the North Scott district against some powerful competition. A number of athletes were on the cusp of their own chance at a state bracket in their respective weight classes.
Freshman Brady Jennings made it to the 138 final round, too. He battled Seth Connolly of Dubuque Senior but fell in the final seconds of the first period. He lost in the wrestleback 12-6 for a third place finish.
Ty Jergersen also finished third for the River Kings. He beat Davenport North's Dalton Wright with a 6-0 decision for his third place finish.
A slew of the wrestlers in red and black advanced out out of the first round and to the semifinals for Clinton on Saturday. Jaden Heath ended with a fourth place finish at 120, as did Riley Mercado at 132, Luke Jennings at 145, and Craig Mercado at 170.
At Maquoketa High School in Class 2A, the Central DeWitt and Camanche district qualifiers worked against some of the best 2A teams int he state. Coming out on top of the bracket was Eric Kinkaid for the Storm and Royce Butt for the Sabers.
Butt, a sophomore, will be making his second state appearance. Butt did not have to wrestle the title round at 126-pounds because of a medical forfeit.
Kinkaid wrestled one of the hardest 145-pound brackets on Saturday. The four-wrestler bracket hosted the top three ranked wrestled in that weight class in the state of Iowa.
Kinkaid picked up two pins, finishing off his win with a pin over Vinton-Shellsburg's Cooper Sanders in 1:48.
DeWitt had qualified nine wrestlers for districts. Dolan Theisen, a freshman, finished third at 106. Freshman Brody Grell came in fourth at 120, falling by Major Decision to Jerren Gille of Dubuque Wahlert.
Senior Ryan Kramer finished in third place for the Sabers, falling late in the match to Anamosa's Easton Wheeler. Senior Carter Donovan also finished third, winning 7-6 over Colton Pilgrim from Assumption in the third place match.
Senior Cael Grell won by a 10-6 decision over Assumption's Chase Diaz to finish in third place at 170-pounds, and Mitchell Howard pinned Anamosa's Dalton Soper in 2:46 to take third place at 220-pounds.
After falling in the first round, senior Sam Gravert wrestled for his chance at a spot in the second place match. Gravert fell in the final seconds of the second period to Cole Sigler from Anamosa.
Ethan Benavides and Gavin Sharp both finished in fourth place for the Storm.
On the Illinois side of the Mississippi River, Fulton's Zane Pannell clinched his chance at the Illinois state wrestling meet. Pannell came in third place at the Princeton sectional to move on to the state meet for the Steamers. He was the only qualifier for Fulton.
The Clinton Herald will have first round assignments and features on the state qualifiers throughout the week.
