MANLIUS, Ill.– The Fulton Steamers are headed to the Illinois High School State Track and Field Championships next week, sending five events and a slew of athletes.
The Steamer ladies qualified a total of nine athletes that run the five events on Wednesday night at Bureau Valley High School at a high-temperature Sectional. The success on the track also led to a third place team finish for the Steamers with 79 points.
“The weather obviously hasn’t been good this year, so it’s been hard getting our PR’s and the standards that we’ve had in the past seasons,” senior Lauren Mahoney said. “This track season went pretty well and we got our relay teams set, and it built confidence building up to this.”
“I am excited,” senior Mikayla Gazo said. “It’s our first warm meet ... and this is our last sectionals as seniors.”
The Steamers kicked off the qualifying Wednesday night in exciting fashion. The 4x800 team made a comeback effort, overtaking the Ottawa Marquette relay team on the fourth and final leg for a second place finish. Kali Brewer, Aliya Bueno, Olivia Knott and Jasmine Moreland ran the event in 11:31.80 to take a state spot.
“I’ve been looking forward to state for a really long time,” Jasmine Moreland said, the anchor of the 4x800 said. “I just wanted to do the best for our team. I was really afraid we weren’t going to make it because there was a team we’ve never ran against, and I was nervous to see how they were. I’m still in shock that we made it.”
The 4x100 followed it up with a second place finish of their own. Miraya Pessman, Abbigail Thyne, Mikayla Gazo and Lauren Mahoney ran the race in 50.98, second by less than a one-hundredth of a second but getting the state berth nonetheless.
“Handoffs are so crucial,” Pessman said. “The faster they are, the smoother they are, it saves seconds which is everything is a fast race.
“We knew coming in we were going to have really good groups, especially in relays. In practice we focus a lot on handoffs and getting those are perfect as possible.”
The 4x200 relay dominated, qualifying with the first place finish and no doubt about it. Abbigail Thyne, Annaka Hackett, Mikayla Gazo and Lauren Mahoney came in at 1:49.58.
“The start was kind of rough,” Thyne said. “I was not set completely in my blocks when they shot the gun.”
The 4x400 wrapped up qualifying for the Lady Steamers. Brooklyn Brennan, Miraya Pessman, Lauren Mahoney and Mikayla Gazo edged out Kewanee-Wethersfield for the sectional title, crossing the finish line at 4:16.79.
Thyne, Gazo and Mahoney are all seniors for the Steamers with plenty of experience. They know that’s part of what got them to the point they’re currently performing.
“We’re used to it,” Gazo said. “We know each other’s faults and we can go around that and win the races.”
They also credit some of the success the past two years to Lynn Schipper. Schipper took over the head coach job in 2020 before COVID-19 cancelled the track season, making this his second full season at the helm of the girls’ track program.
“He’s always had so much confidence in us,” Mahoney said. “And knowing that we have someone so dedicated to push in a sports that’s just running, is a lot, it’s huge.”
Individually, one runner qualified while a handful came unbelievably close. Lauren Mahoney won the 100-meter dash, earning herself a sectional title and a chance to run it at Eastern Illinois. She clocked in at 12.74.
Emery Wherry was close to state, but fell just one place short, finishing in third place in the 100-meter hurdles. Lara Bielema rebounded from a slow start and clocked in fifth in the 300 hurdles at 51.99.
Miraya Pessman came in fourth place in the 100-meter dash and Annaka Hackett finished fifth in the 200 at 27.71.
The Steamers also had a great day in the field events, just didn’t have quite enough to push them into the top two places. One of those was freshman Kylie Smither, who finished in third place in the shot put, just one place out of that state spot. Smither threw 10.22-meters.
“It just makes me want to work all that harder to get to state qualifying,” Smither said. “My goal this year was to qualify, so it’s another goal for next year. I had to get hard to get to this spot and my coach definitely helped me a lot. We really worked on form and the rest came from strength.
“I’m very proud. It just gives me something to work for next year.”
Miraya Pessman and Hailey VanZuiden both advanced to the finals in the long jump, with Pessman finishing in fourth place with a leap of 4.87.
Both triple jumpers made it to the final rounds as well on Wednesday. Olivia Knott finished fourth overall and Emery Wherry took seventh. Both are freshman.
The Illinois Girls High School State Track and Field Championships will take place starting next Thursday, May 19 at Eastern Illinois University.
