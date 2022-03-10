DES MOINES - An incredible first half of basketball and a powerful boost from a senior duo on Thursday afternoon sent the Central DeWitt boys straight to the state title game.
Points from Gibson McEwen and Shawn Gilbert dominated the offense for the Sabers as they flew to a 70-46 win over Davenport Assumption in the Class 3A semifinal at Wells Fargo Arena.
It was the rubbermatch for the two Mississippi Athletic Conference schools. The Sabers took the first contest from the Knights in December, but the Knights downed the Sabers in the second.
Plus, the Knights were coming off an exciting overtime win in the state quarterfinals over Humboldt.
Still, the Sabers' played a first half of basketball that was impossible to come back from.
The Central DeWitt boys had one of their best first half performances all year. The Sabers came out and scored the first eight points unanswered before the Knights were forced to call and timeout and regroup.
The break in play didn't phase them. The Sabers came out and found Shawn Gilbert to take a 10-0 lead.
Before the clock hit two minutes left in the first half, the Sabers drew the third foul on Ivan Prug.
The Sabers grabbed a 21 point lead at 2:45 in the second quarter off another Gilbert basket. They led by 17 heading into the locker rooms at the halftime break.
They shot nearly 70 percent in the first half, with both Gilbert and McEwen finishing in double-digits.
Coming into the third quarter, the Knights found some momentum off of Noah Mack. Mack started the period with a steal and easy layup, and just three minutes later the DeWitt lead was cut to 11.
But then Paul Kuehn shot a three from the top of the key and the Knights turned the ball over on the next play. The Sabers had momentum once more.
By the end of the quarter, they had extended their lead back out to 21 points. They had the 49-28 lead with eight minutes between them and advancing.
Even though the first half seemed like an out-of-this-world performance, the Sabers kept up the pace. They finished the game shooting an incredible 71.9 percent from the field and went 20-28 from the free throw line, good for 71 percent.
The Sabers didn't know if they were going to have MAC Player of the Year Shawn Gilbert heading into the semifinal game on Thursday. Gilbert went down in the third quarter of the quarterfinal game against Decorah and didn't return. The DeWitt coaching staff relayed that it was a hyperextension of the knee.
But it didn't slow Gilbert down. He ended with a game-high 32 points and five rebounds for the Sabers.
Senior Gibson McEwen was a force in the fist half and finished with 16 points for the Sabers, 14 coming in the first two quarters.
The Central DeWitt boys (20-6) will take on Dallas Center-Grimes for their chance at a Class 3A state title on Friday. The Mustangs (21-5) are coming in as the top seed in the 3A bracket, while the Sabers have played as the seven seed.
The Mustangs are led in scoring by senior Cole Glasgow, who averages 15 points a game. The pair have unbelievably similar stats from top to bottom. The biggest differences come in the rebounding category, where the Sabers average five more a game.
The other big difference is turnovers. The Sabers average nearly twice the number of turnovers. But the Sabers impressed in that category in their semifinal game.
The 3A tip-off is at 5 p.m. in Des Moines on Friday.
