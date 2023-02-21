WATERLOO - Camanche sophomore Abbi Nylin had herself a day on Tuesday as she placed second in the IGHSAU Class 1A State Bowling Individual Tournament.
Nylin was one of four Storm girls that made it to the individual tournament. Her and her fellow sophomore teammate, Kylee Kooi each qualified for the final eight by bowling a three game series of 627 and 606, respectively.
However, because of their seeding the two teammates had to face off against each other in the first round of bracket play as Nylin was the three seed and Kooi was the six seed.
Nylin defeated Kooi 246-173 to advance to the semifinals where she continued her success.
The sophomore bowled a 217 while her opponent, Claire Girkin of Charles City, bowled a 186.
Her luck ran out when she went up against the number one seeded Kali Johnson from Forrest City who bowled a 249 to cap off her phenomenal day. Nylin bowled a 158.
Also bowling in the individual competition on the boys side was Thomas Blomme from Camanche and Rylan Edwards from Central DeWitt.
Neither individual made the cut but Edwards finished his day with a three game series of 633 and Blomme bowled a 586.
