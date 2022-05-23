DES MOINES – Local competitors set themselves up for a big day on Saturday to wrap up the Iowa and Illinois High School State Track and Field Championships taking place in Des Moines and Charleston. Local athletes came home with over a dozed medals between all eight schools.
ANGEL FINISHES 6TH
Hand a medal to the Clinton River Queens for 2022. Sophomore Kanijah Angel finished her season with a sixth-place medal in the 100-meter dash on Saturday.
“This feels really good,” Kanijah Angel said. “It’s so cool to run against such fast girls and place higher than eighth.”
Angel ran a 12.48 for her state hardware. She qualified for the finals Thursday in her second appearance at Drake Stadium.
“My mind was clear,” Angel said. ”I know that [the winners] will be next year and the year after that.“
Angel also ran the 4x100 and 4x200 for the Queens. All four members of both relays will return next season for Clinton.
“I fixed my start and my form and I worked way harder than last year,” Angel said. “I like seeing other people watch me run. It gives me motivation and I want to keep doing it.
“As a junior, I’m looking for a lot more relays to qualify, and I want to be one through three in the 100 next year.”
RICKERTSEN SWEEPS HURDLES … AGAIN
Northeast senior became the sixth girl ever to sweep the hurdle titles for the second straight year when she won the 100-meter hurdles Saturday afternoon.
Rickertsen, a University of Iowa commit, clocked in at 14.44 even after not feeling well for her second state championship of 2022. She controlled the pace of the whole race before making her dive across the finish line to win the event once more as a Rebel.
“It’s awesome,” Rickertsen said. “I’m just so thankful I had the opportunity to do it For this team, for this school, for this community, for Coach [Pat] Healy. I’m just so grateful I had the chance to do that.”
Rickertsen came home with four medals from the weekend. The Rebels’ Sprint Medley placed early Saturday morning, running to a sixth place finish. Later that day, after capping her hurdle career, Rickertsen was a part of the 4x100 that placed fourth in Class 2A.
“I’m so proud of the Northeast program,” Rickertsen said. “Just the work that the coaches have put in to each and every athlete, each and every event. We all put in so much work whether it be handoffs, block starts or just team bonding and making sure we have that chemistry. They’ve put in the work, so it’s awesome to see us get to finals in the 4x100, and that we could bring a 4x400, and we could bring two high jumpers. We’ve just had so much success and I think it revolves around the positivity and the culture that [the coaches] have built and continue to build.”
RELAY WRAP UPS
The Sprint Medley Relay was the first final to be ran Saturday morning in Des Moines.
The Lady Rebels ensured medals in two relays Saturday. They knew they were running for some hardware in the 4x100 later that afternoon, but the quartet of Madison Tarr, Alyssa Fowler, Paige Holst and Ellie Rickertsen placed sixth in Class 2A after a stellar performance in the Sprint Medley.
The Rebels ran a 1:52.53 in the race, anchored by Rickertsen who knows she’ll be going home with four state medals.
“We run together on all of our other relays as well,” Madison Tarr said. “We’ve figured out what works with each other and we just enjoy running together.”
Both Rickertsen and Tarr are seniors and were a part of the state runner-up team in 2021.
Later that day, the Rebels capped their state appearance with a fourth place medal. The quartet of Holst, Rickertsen, Tarr and Fowler clocked in at 51.07 to finish fourth in all of 2A in the 4x100 Relay.
“It’s been really emotional,” Tarr said. “Track is my favorite sports and obviously we had such a great season last season, an it’s just really exciting to be back here again and have a chance and have another chance at team medals.”
The Rebel boys also ran their own Sprint Medley. Talib Bird, Ty Hudson, Jimmy Weispfenning and Caleb Gruhn clocked in at 1:38.09 to take 17th overall in Class 2A.
In the 3A race, Central DeWitt’s Caden Ridgley, David Harper, Alex Fuller and Lucas Burmeister crossed the finish line at 1:38.04. That left them at 13 in the state in Class 3A after their Sprint Medley concluded.
The Rebel ladies capped their appearance in Des Moines with a fourth place finish in the 4x100.
The Central DeWitt boys finished out the medal this weekend with a fifth place finish in the 4x400. The quartet of Will Ginger, Lucas Burmeister, Alex Fuller and Hunter Blankenship ran a 3:28.54 to finish int he top five in 3A.
FULTON SET TO RUN TWO
The Illinois High School State Track and Field Championships were delayed on Saturday thanks to impending storms, but the Fulton Steamers came home with some hardware to cap off their state appearance.
Senior Lauren Mahoney started it off with some hardware in the 100-meter dash. Mahoney, who ran four events for the Steamers and ended with two medals from the weekend, qualified for the finals in the ninth spot on Thursday afternoon.
She ran a seventh place performance Saturday to wrap up her high school career.
The 4x200, made up of Mahoney, Abbigail Thyne, Mikayla Gazo and Annaka Hackett, ran 1:45.96 in the finals on Saturday. Not only was this good for a fifth place finish, but it set a new Fulton High School record in the process. It bested the school record be nearly two seconds.
WEEKEND MEDALS:
-Lauren Mahoney, Fulton: 100-meter dash, 7th
-Fulton: Girls 4x200 Relay, 5th
-Northeast: Girls 4x100 Relay, 4th
-Northeast: Girls Sprint Medley, 6th
-Northeast: Boys Distance Medley, 5th
-Elizabeth Chambers, Northeast: High Jump, 5th
-Central DeWitt: Boys 4x400, 5th
-Soren Maricle, Central DeWitt: High Jump, 1st
-Ellie Rickertsen, Northeast: 100-meter hurdles, 1st
-Ellie Rickertsen, Northeast: 400-meter hurdles, 1st
-Kanijah Angel, Clinton: 100-meter dash, 6th
-Sarah Moeller, Prince of Peace: Shot put, 7th
-Sarah Moeller, Prince of Peace: Discus, 7th
-Lilly Isenhour, Prince of Peace: Discus, 5th
-Tristan Rheingans, Central DeWitt: 400-meter hurdles, 3rd
