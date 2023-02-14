CAMAMANCHE - The Camanche Storm placed first in their 1A State Qualifier on Tuesday morning to punch their ticket to state.
The Storm bowled a 2955 to place first above six teams. Denver placed second, Delwein placed third, Benton placed fourth, Wahlert Catholic placed fifth and Bellevue finished sixth.
The team will compete next Monday in Waterloo.
Individually the Storm are sending just one individual in Thomas Blomme who bowled a 660 three game series.
Blomme will compete Tuesday in the individual competition.
KEOKUK - The Clinton River Kings are state bound after placing first at their Class 2A state qualifier in Keokuk on Tuesday morning.
The River Kings bowled a combined score of 3072 to secure the top spot and earn themselves a trip to state. North Scott secured the other team spot with a score of 2818.
Individually, the River Kings are sending Hunter Lawrence after he bowled a (188-235-192-615) three game series.
Joining Lawrence will be Clinton River Queen Maren Schwarz who bowled a (172-172-172-515) three game series on Monday morning at Keokuk to earn herself a spot at state individually. The River Queens missed the cut for State as a team by just 16 pins.
The team will compete on Tuesday at Waterloo while Lawrence and Schwarz will compete in the Class 2A individual tournament on Wednesday.
