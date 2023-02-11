ELDRIDGE, Iowa - Luke Jennings is state bound for the Clinton River Kings after placing third at the IHSAA District 7 meet on Saturday afternoon.
Jennings earned himself a bye before winning his first matchup of the day over Jagger McCool from Western Dubuque. He made a couple of late moves to pick up the big win by decision, 5-3.
That first round win was enough to guarantee himself a trip to state. He lost his next two matches to finish in third place in the 145 pound weight class.
He has a record of 28-12 on the season. Brackets will release Sunday morning.
Pannell defeats reigning state champ en route to sectional championship
OREGON - Fulton's Zane Pannell punched his ticket to IHSA Class 1A State Championships in Champaign-Urbana next week after winning his sectional at Oregon High School on Saturday afternoon.
Pannell continued his stellar season with a 47-1 record with his only loss coming to 38-1 Caden McDermott of Pleasant Valley.
On his way to the sectional title, Pannell defeated Jackson Gillen of Yorkville Christian, a reigning state champion, in the semifinals before winning the final match by decision 10-5.
Pannell will compete next Thursday through Saturday at Champaign-Urbana.
Central DeWitt qualifies five for state
The Central DeWitt Sabers had themselves a Saturday afternoon as they qualified five individuals for the state championships in Des Moines next week.
The day started with Dolan Theisen punching his ticket with a first place finish in the 106 weight class. Royce Butt followed to make it two straight years with a state appearance, finishing in first place in the 132 pound class.
Chris Wrage and Sam Gravert both finished in first place in their respective weight classes while Elston Lindner took second place in the 160 weight class to add to the Sabers success.
The Sabers will compete Wednesday at 1:30 p.m.
