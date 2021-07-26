CARROLL, Iowa — After defeating Beckman Catholic in a Class 2A Substate Championship game last week, the Camanche Indians woke up the next day having officially clinched their first state berth since 1996.
Well, okay — maybe they didn’t quite wake up the next day.
“Waking up? Who went to bed?” Camanche coach Darryl Cochran said, laughing. “It was crazy the first day. We were getting phone calls, emails and texts left and right. It was pretty exciting. After that it calmed down. We fell back into our routine and we had a nice fundraiser for the kids on Saturday.”
The Indians (23-6) now face Denver in a Class 2A State Quarterfinal Tuesday at Merchants Park in Carroll, Iowa.
It will be the first time the Indians have played at Merchants and it’s the first time the two teams have faced since the 2015-16 season. Camanche defeated Denver that year, 14-4.
“We want to maintain what we’ve been doing all year long, using our approach and taking it one step at a time,” Cochran said. “That includes getting good defense, good pitching and timely hitting.”
Denver is 18-18 this season and defeated Jesup 3-2 in its substate championship game. The Cyclones have four players with 20 or more RBIs, including team-leader Braden Powers, who bats .330 with 41 RBIs and seven home runs. Powers also leads the team on the pitcher’s mound with a 5-3 record and a 1.81 earned-run average.
The Cyclones’ Bryce Phelps is another arm to watch, with a 5-2 record, a 2.79 ERA and a team-high 89 strikeouts.
The Indians aren’t worrying about any specific players, though — they’re not changing a thing going into the tournament.
“We’re taking the approach that, it doesn’t matter who’s on the mound,” Cochran said. “We’re going to go out there and play our game. I think with the experience that we’ve got coming in and the teams we’ve played this year — playing a bunch of MAC schools and a bunch of top-rated teams, I think we’re in good position, feel good about ourselves and I don’t think it’s going to matter who’s out there.
“We’re going to go out there and play Camanche baseball.”
The Indians practiced Sunday night, left Monday and made a pit stop at Greene County Middle School for another practice, before arriving to Carroll to watch some of the games.
Cochran said the Indians’ starting pitcher will be a game-time decision.
“We have several different options we can go with and I think it’s going to be a gut feeling on who we think is going to get the job done for us,” Cochran said.
The Indians have plenty of options with guys like Mason Byrns (4-0, 1.70 ERA), Mike Delzell (4-1, 3.75), Zach Erwin (5-2, 1.82), Brayden Lodge (3-2, 0.65), Garrett Schultz (3-0, 1.15 ERA) and more.
Some of the Camanche seniors were along for the ride for state football and basketball. Cochran says the Indians are experienced and ready.
“A lot of these guys know what this is all about and I think we’re super focused and we’re ready to go,” Cochran said.
