BETTENDORF, Iowa — The Central DeWitt baseball team traveled down to Bettendorf to practice on a turf field in anticipation of the state tournament.
The Sabers want any advantage they can get.
Central DeWitt faces Waverly-Shell Rock in a Class 3A State Quarterfinal 10 a.m. Wednesday at Duane Banks Baseball Stadium in Iowa City.
“We’re glad to obviously be in and we’re putting the time in to try to get a little bit better,” Sabers coach Shane Sikkema said. “We know Waverly-Shell Rock is a school that’s a little bit bigger than us, but is a team that’s been to the 3A state tournament on more than one occasion. I know the coach — pretty good coach and we’re going to have our work cut out for us, that’s for sure.”
The Go-Hawks are a formidable foe. They finished 33-7 this season, defeating Webster City 9-3 in their substate championship, and feature seven different players with 20 RBIs or more. Chance Key leads the team with 53 RBIs and six home runs. In addition, they have three pitchers with six wins or more (Key, Will Soesbe and Carson Graven).
Sikkema said his team is focused on one thing.
“Take care of our own self, be well-prepared fundamentally from a defensive standpoint,” Sikkema said. “Obviously, we want our pitchers to be ready to throw strikes. We do what we do and we just hope it’s good enough on the night that we play. We’re more worried about ourselves.”
Boomer Johnson, who led Central DeWitt to a win in the substate championship over Davenport Assumption, will get the nod on the mound. He’s 8-2 this year with a 1.36 earned-run average and 67 strikeouts.
“I think he deserves it, obviously, being 8-2 on the season, first-team all-district and frankly, if he’s not first-team all-state, he should definitely be second-team all state,” Sikkema said. “He’s a very good 3A pitcher and he’s a big reason why we’re here right now.”
The Sabers are prepared to play on a turf field, and have already done so before this year against Independence.
“It’ll feel just like being at home,” Sikkema said.
Johnson, a senior, and fellow senior Henry Bloom were starters on the Sabers team that made it to the state championship game two years ago — Johnson was in right field and Bloom at second base.
“They got some big hits for us and they were a crucial part of why we were successful in ‘19, and hopefully that experience will continue to be part of the reason why we’re successful once we’re in Iowa City,” Sikkema said.
