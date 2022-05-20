DES MOINES – The second day of the Iowa High School State Track and Field Championships cooled down nearly 20 degrees and was cloud covered but offered just as many exciting moments as the day before.
Still, a state champion, three finals qualifiers and six new medals highlighted the efforts from local competitors at Drake Stadium Friday.
RICKERTSEN DEFENDS FIRST TITLE
Northeast senior Ellie Rickertsen started her quest for two titles on the right foot Friday, making the 100-meter hurdle finals with the top qualifying time and winning her second consecutive 400-meter hurdle title.
In what ended up being an incredibly close Class 2A race, Rickertsen came over the last hurdle neck and neck with Cascade’s Devin Simon. She edged her out in the last meters of the race, crossing the finish line first in 1:03.44. That was just 0.15 seconds ahead of Simon.
“I definitely saw her out of the corner of my eye,” Rickertsen said about coming over the final hurdle on the straight away. “It was just giving it all I got, calling on the Lord and his strength to finish it though because it takes a lot to finish through that last stretch. I’m just grateful and getting to represent the [River Valley Conference], that’s awesome for us.”
And then she let the emotions flow.
“As much as track is physical preparation, it’s huge mental preparation,” Rickertsen said. “It’s a mentality of optimism, positivity, encouragement and perseverance because it takes a lot. It’s definitely challenging at times.”
“Definitely finishing, you could see the emotion on my face. I haven’t been feeling the best, it’s great to see the promises of God continue to see through because I know first or last place, I’m still going to be proud and I’m still going to be loved.”
Rickertsen, the 2021 champion, takes home her first title of the 2022 meet. Earlier in the day, Rickertsen qualified for the 100-meter hurdle finals with the top qualifying time of 14.70.
“It feels good but it’s definitely something to take and put in the back of my head because nothing is guaranteed,” Rickertsen said. “I’m taking each race as it is. It will be excited, I’m excited.”
ISENHOUR AND MOELLER PLACE IN MORNING FIELD EVENTS
Class 1A and 4A field events started local competition on Friday morning. Clinton’s Ali House took her talents to the shot put field, wrapping up her high school track and field career with a throw of 32-06.25.
“Huge accomplishment for her to get out here,” head coach Tony Steen said. “That’s the end goal for anybody in the track season. We didn’t throw our best today, which I know she’s kind of upset about, but I’m proud of her just for making it here, that’s the biggest thing in the world.”
Keegan Krause also ended his high school career on the big stage Friday. Krause, who also threw discus for the River Kings on Thursday, 45-10 on Friday in the shot put to finish 21st in the Class 4A field.
Prince of Peace duo Sarah Moeller and Lilly Isenhour finishes competition in exciting fashion. Both Irish throwers made the finals.
Isenhour ended up placed fifth in 1A. Her best throws n the finals was 120-02.
“It’s very exciting,” Isenhour said. “It really hasn’t set in yet. It’s just so fun to be here with Sarah [Moeller], we’ve had a fun trip out here and Sarah’s two medals and my one, we did well.”
Moeller finished seventh once more, her second medal of the weekend. Her best finals throw was 108-04.
The Irish bring home three medals from the state competition this weekend.
“It’s been so fun,” Isenhour said. “We both have the biggest, supportive families and they’re at everything and they’re screaming. It’s been everything we wanted it to be.”
Camanche senior Allison Kenneavy wrapped up her career with the Storm in the Class 2A discus throw. Her best of the day was a 94-09.
HURDLERS TAKE OFF FRIDAY
Sophomore Tristan Rheingans had himself quite an afternoon on Friday.
The Central DeWitt hurdler started his day with a 13th place finish in the 100-meter hurdle prelims. It was just out of finals range, but it was a huge improvement on the seed he came in as.
Rheingans followed it up with a state medal. The sophomore clocked in at 55.26 to take third in Class 3A in the 400-meter hurdles.
“I was super nervous today for this entire race,” Rheingans said. “This entire week. I got into my blocks, I looked around, and I realized that every time I train I envision this scenario. Why neglect it? Take advantage of it, enjoy it, run your hardest.”
Easton Valley’s only girl qualifier ran her race Friday morning. Aleah Johnson took her try at the 100-meter prelims in Class 1A, and clocked in at 17.65 after running in the top 24 hurdler field.
“It’s super, super exciting,” Johnson said. “Even though I’m the only girl, I have a ton of people who came out to support me. It’s super exciting to be able to come out here and represent my school.”
Clinton’s Jeremy Galloway ran a 58.80 in the Class 4A 400-meter hurdles, finishing 22nd in Class 2A.
“This Blue Oval is nothing to play with,” Galloway said. “Getting onto this track, getting out strong, I feel powerful. I was going into it hoping I didn’t get last because I snuck my way in. I didn’t and I’m happy about that.”
Galloway was happy with how he ran. He ran a personal best at districts, hitting 58-seconds for the first time in a varsity meet. His goal was to stay around that time, and he did.
“Next year, my goal is to drop that time even more,” Galloway said. “To actually qualify and get here, it’s amazing.”
HIGH JUMPERS FINISH, CHAMBERS 5TH
Three Class 2A high jumpers competed on Friday afternoon, with Northeast senior Elizabeth Chambers finishing fifth in 2A.
Chambers cleared 5-04 for the medal this year. Teammate Alyssa Fowler also competed, finishing 14th and learning 5-00.
Camanche’s Grace Sanderson, who finished 10th in the Class 2A long jump on Thursday, finished 12th on Friday after clearing 5-00.
RELAYS GALORE
Friday really kicked off most of our local state qualifying relays, and the first one to run Friday morning was the Clinton girls’ 4x200.
The 4x200, which snuck in with an at-large big for the River Queens, posted a season best of 1:48.27 to crack the top 20 and finish 17th in Class 4A. That relay consisted of Quinn Nielsen, Kayla Krogmann, Makayla Howard and Kanijah Angel.
Nielsen, Howard and Angel teamed up with Hannah Malli later in the day to run the 4x100. The three finished in 13th in Class 4A and posted the program’s second fastest time ever to finish off the year.
“Those relays have done a great job all season,” Clinton head coach Tony Steen said. “Those same four girls have ran the 4x100 all year pretty much and have done really good, improved every time out.
“Those two relays are big for us. We have a lot of young girls in there, next year is going to be big for us.”
In the afternoon, the Northeast boys’ picked up a top finish in the Distance Medley. In what ended up being a close Class 2A race, senior Caleb Gruhn held off competitors and closed out the race to finish fifth in the event.
“I think it’s definitely a mentality thing,” Gruhn said. “As long as you have that mentality of you don’t care how bad it hurts, you’re going to hunt that person in front of you down, that’s the difference maker.”
The relay consisted off Talib Bird, Jimmy Weispfenning, Carter Jargo and Gruhn.
“I am just so absolutely thrilled with how our team has done this year,” Gruhn said. “They have worked their guts out this season to make awesome things happen, thrown down some ridiculous times, broken a lot of records and made a lot of memories.”
The Northeast girls’ 4x100 will be running in the finals on Saturday after clocking in at 50.23 in the prelims to qualify by time. They had the fifth best time in 2A and will run once more.
The Camanche 4x100 just missed qualifying, finishing tenth in 51.38.
The Rebel boys’ ran the 4x100, finishing 15th in the state with a 44.39.
OTHER EVENTS
The Central DeWitt boys 4x400 Relay will be competing for a medal on Saturday. The relay team of Will Ginger, Lucas Burmeister, Alex Fuller and Hunter Blankenship ran a 3:26.46 to qualify with the fourth best time in Class 3A.
The Northeast 4x400 finished 13th in Class 2A with a time of 3:29.79.
The Northeast girls’ 4x400 of Jeorgia Neumann, Alyssa Fowler, Madison Tarr and Paige Holst just missed qualifying as well. The quartet ran a 4:10.76, goof for tenth in the 2A girls field. Both the Northeast teams were just one second off of making the top eight.
