DES MOINES – A Class 4A quarterfinal battle ended in the favor of Xavier High School, eliminating the Central DeWitt girls from the 4A bracket on Tuesday afternoon at Wells Fargo Arena.
The Sabers fell to the Saints 62-55 after pulling close late in the game.
“It was kind of bittersweet,” head coach Justin Shiltz said after the loss. Shiltz wrapped up his first season leading the girls’ program at DeWitt. “I think we played solid basketball, I just don’t think we played our best game. Anytime you’re on that stage in Des Moines and you don’t play fantastic basketball ... you have to give credit to Xavier, they’re an outstanding team and we were right there. We just made too many mistakes and then season is over. That’s how it is in Des Moines.”
The Sabers were in their second state trip in as many seasons, qualifying with a win over Clear Creek Amana.
“It was a fantastic season,” Shiltz said. “We were 19-5 playing in an incredibly hard league, especially for a school our size. I thought we had a tremendous season. First year at Central DeWitt has been a great experience.”
After a layup by senior Allie Meadows and a free throw by Reagan Hofer, the Sabers were down by just two points with under a minute left. Xavier had led the entirety of the contest while Central DeWitt knocked on their door regularly.
The next possession, Xavier worked their way out of DeWitt’s defense and found a layup. A big turnover turned into another point for the Saints and extended the Xavier lead to 60-55. The Saints move on to the semifinals of the Class 4A bracket.
Although the Sabers never took the lead, they were within three points at several points throughout the contest.
“Just a couple of possessions here or there that didn’t go our way,” Shiltz said. “We just couldn’t get there, couldn’t get that one vital stop. It was the type of game that was super frustrating because we were right there and just two or three more possessions and you would have won the game.”
The Sabers went to the free throw line 25 times during the game, only coming away with 17 points off of the free shots.
“It was a very physical game,” Shiltz said. “I thought it was a clean game and the refs were solid. They’re high-level officials. We were in attack mode from the start and so were they. We missed a couple key free throws late in the game and that was unfortunate.”
Allie Meadows led the scoring for the Sabers with 18 points, scoring 6-11 from the field. Freshman Lauren Walker had 16, including shooting perfect on her two three-pointer attempts and perfect in her two shots from the line. Xavier held one of the Sabers’ leading scorers and rebounders, Illinois State recruit Taylor Veach, to just 10 points.
Central DeWitt, usually a heavy rebounding team, gave up 11 offensive rebounds to their own five.
The Sabers end their season 19-5 in the top eight of the Class 4A state field.
They finished second in the Mississippi Athletic Conference. They lost twice to Pleasant Valley, who is still playing in Des Moines in the Class 5A state tournament. They also lost once to Assumption and to North Scott, redeeming both those losses later in the season.
That was with a big learning curve. In addition to Shiltz entering the program, the Sabers lost a large senior class the year before. Many of the players coming into the roster were young or playing some of the most varsity minutes of their career.
That included freshman Lauren Walker and a couple of key juniors.
“Juniors like EmmaGrace Hartman and Reagan Hofer really stepped up,” Shiltz said. “But that takes some time, especially with a new coach with high expectations from me, high expectations from the whole senior class. Sometimes it just does, and we only lost four games before Des Moines but it takes some time. They ended up playing a lot of minutes and we really took off as a team offensively.”
They lose seniors Allie Meadows, Taylor Veach, Kylee Devore, Hannah Palzkill, Natalie Butler, Madison Wichtoski, Lauren Dickey, Ella Krukow and Elaina Schroeder from the roster.
“We didn’t start the season the way we wanted to but it all came together at the end,” Taylor Veach said after the Sabers qualifier. “I’m so proud of my team and how far they have come. There is no one else I would want to experience this with.”
The Sabers have two DI signees graduating with their senior class. Taylor Veach is heading to Illinois State and Allie Meadows is heading to Western Illinois. The pair have started for the Sabers since their freshman year and have played a huge role in the program’s two consecutive state appearances.
“I don’t care what size school you are, to have two Division I players in your program for four years is outstanding,” Shiltz said. “And those type of players, if they’re good players and work hard they’re going to leave a legacy. They certainly have at our school.
“The legacy they leave behind, what I witnessed this year, I haven’t seen two players who have that type of work ethic. It’s just off the charts. I hope it’s embraced by all of our girls across the board moving forward.”
